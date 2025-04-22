Logo Avira

Logo AV-Comparatives

Avira achieved great success in AV-Comparatives' Consumer Main-Test Series of 2024.

- AV-ComparativesINNSBRUCK, TIROL, AUSTRIA, April 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Avira achieved great success in AV-Comparatives ' Consumer Main-Test Series of 2024. The tests covered different protection scenarios, system performance, and false positives./av-comparatives-awards-2024-for-avira/Avira Free Security is a consumer security product. It achieved great success in AV-Comparatives' Consumer Main-Test Series of 2024, demonstrating a high level of protection against both Internet-based threats, and malicious files from sources such as external drives or the local area network. It also had to prove that it could provide this protection without impacting device performance or creating false alarms.Installing Avira Free Security is very straightforward, and the program's simple interface is easy to navigate, offering the choice between light and dark modes. Safe default settings and sensible alerts are provided.Avira had a successful year in AV-Comparatives' Consumer Main-Test Series of 2024. It takes the Approved Security Product Award and Gold Award for the Real-World Protection Test. It also received three Advanced+ and three Advanced Awards in the 2024 tests.Like all AV-Comparatives' public test reports, the AV-Comparatives Awards 2024 report is available for free: /AV-Comparatives' tests are very carefully designed and executed to thoroughly and realistically simulate scenarios that face users in real life. Consequently, a certification by AV-Comparatives is a guarantee of an effective and reliable product. An“Approved Product” award means that the software has been rigorously checked to ensure that it will perform its intended task competently. It is an industry-recognised standard of quality.AV-Comparatives' tests have multiple aspects, to represent the different requirements of IT security solutions. Further awards highlight the effectiveness of individual programs in different protection scenarios, low false positives, and low impact on system performance. Users can thus see which programs score highly in the categories that matter most to them.AV-Comparatives is an independent testing lab based in Innsbruck, Austria, that tests IT security products to see if they live up to their promises. AV-Comparatives is ISO 9001:2015 certified, having received a certificate from TÜV Austria for the scope“Independent Tests of Anti-Virus Software”. AV-Comparatives is also the first av-test organisation to be certified by European Expert Group for IT-Security (EICAR) as an EICAR Trusted IT-Security Testing Lab.Avira hat in der Consumer Main-Testreihe 2024 von AV-Comparatives sehr erfolgreich abgeschnitten. Die Tests umfassten verschiedene Schutzszenarien, die Systemleistung und Fehlalarme./de/av-comparatives-awards-2024-for-avira/Avira Free Security ist ein Sicherheitsprodukt für Verbraucher. In der Consumer Main-Testreihe 2024 von AV-Comparatives erzielte es einen großen Erfolg, indem es ein hohes Maß an Schutz sowohl vor internetbasierten Bedrohungen als auch vor bösartigen Dateien aus Quellen wie externen Laufwerken oder dem lokalen Netzwerk nachweisen konnte. Außerdem musste es beweisen, dass es diesen Schutz bieten kann, ohne die Geräteleistung zu beeinträchtigen oder Fehlalarme auszulösen.Die Installation von Avira Free Security ist sehr einfach, und die einfache Benutzeroberfläche des Programms ist leicht zu navigieren und bietet die Wahl zwischen hellem und dunklem Modus. Sichere Standardeinstellungen und sinnvolle Warnungen sind vorhanden.Avira hatte ein erfolgreiches Jahr in der AV-Comparatives Consumer Main-Test Serie von 2024. Sie erhält den Approved Security Product Award und den Gold Award für den Real-World Protection Test. Außerdem erhielt es drei Advanced+ und drei Advanced Awards in den 2024-Tests.

Peter Stelzhammer

AV-Comparatives

+ +43 512 287788

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.