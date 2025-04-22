AV-Comparatives Awards 2024 For AVG
AVG achieved great success in AV-Comparatives' Consumer Main-Test Series of 2024.Attaining a certification from AV-Comparatives is an affirmation of a product's high efficacy and outstanding performance.” - AV-ComparativesINNSBRUCK, TIROL, AUSTRIA, April 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- AVG achieved great success in AV-Comparatives ' Consumer Main-Test Series of 2024. The tests covered different protection scenarios, system performance, and false positives.
AVG Internet Security features a modern and touch-friendly interface, which is straightforward to use. We liked the informative malware detection alerts, which let you manage multiple detections from a single alert window and persist until closed by the user. There is a good range of scan options, and on-access protection means that files are scanned for malware if you try to copy them to your PC.
AVG had a very successful year in AV-Comparatives' consumer tests of 2024. For the Consumer Main-Test Series, it was given Approved Security Product and Top-Rated Product Awards, having reached Advanced+ level in six out of seven tests, and Advanced in the remaining test. It also wins the Gold Award for the Real-World Protection Test and a Bronze Award for the Advanced Threat Protection Test.
Additionally, AVG received an Approved Mobile Security Product certification and an Approved Mac Security Product certification.
AV-Comparatives' tests are very carefully designed and executed to thoroughly and realistically simulate scenarios that face users in real life. Consequently, a certification by AV-Comparatives is a guarantee of an effective and reliable product. An“Approved Product” award means that the software has been rigorously checked to ensure that it will perform its intended task competently. It is an industry-recognised standard of quality.
AV-Comparatives' tests have multiple aspects, to represent the different requirements of IT security solutions. Further awards highlight the effectiveness of individual programs in different protection scenarios, low false positives, and low impact on system performance. Users can thus see which programs score highly in the categories that matter most to them.
AV-Comparatives is an independent testing lab based in Innsbruck, Austria, that tests IT security products to see if they live up to their promises. AV-Comparatives is ISO 9001:2015 certified, having received a certificate from TÜV Austria for the scope“Independent Tests of Anti-Virus Software”. AV-Comparatives is also the first av-test organisation to be certified by European Expert Group for IT-Security (EICAR) as an EICAR Trusted IT-Security Testing Lab.
AVG hat in der Consumer Main-Testreihe 2024 von AV-Comparatives sehr erfolgreich abgeschnitten. Die Tests umfassten verschiedene Schutzszenarien, Systemleistung und Fehlalarme.
AVG Internet Security verfügt über eine moderne und benutzerfreundliche Oberfläche, die einfach zu bedienen ist. Uns haben die informativen Malware-Erkennungswarnungen gefallen, mit denen Sie mehrere Erkennungen in einem einzigen Warnfenster verwalten können und die so lange bestehen bleiben, bis sie vom Benutzer geschlossen werden. Es gibt eine gute Auswahl an Scan-Optionen, und der On-Access-Schutz bedeutet, dass Dateien auf Malware
gescannt werden, wenn Sie versuchen, sie auf Ihren PC zu kopieren.
AVG hatte ein sehr erfolgreiches Jahr in den Verbrauchertests 2024 von AV-Comparatives. In der Haupttestreihe für Verbraucher erhielt es die Auszeichnungen "Approved Security Product" und "Top-Rated Product", wobei es in sechs von sieben Tests die Stufe Advanced+ und im verbleibenden Test die Stufe Advanced erreichte. Außerdem erhält es die Gold-Auszeichnung für den Real-World Protection Test und eine Bronze-Auszeichnung für den Advanced Threat Protection Test.
Darüber hinaus erhielt AVG die Zertifizierung "Approved Mobile Security Product" und "Approved Mac Security Product".
Die Tests von AV-Comparatives werden sehr sorgfältig konzipiert und durchgeführt, um Szenarien, mit denen Nutzer im wirklichen Leben konfrontiert werden, gründlich und realistisch zu simulieren. Folglich ist eine Zertifizierung durch AV-Comparatives eine Garantie für ein effektives und zuverlässiges Produkt. Ein "Approved Product" Award bedeutet, dass die Software gründlich geprüft wurde, um sicherzustellen, dass sie die ihr zugedachte Aufgabe kompetent erfüllt. Es ist ein von der Industrie anerkannter Qualitätsstandard.
Die Tests von AV-Comparatives sind vielfältig, um die unterschiedlichen Anforderungen, die an IT-Security Lösungen gestellt werden, zu überprüfen. Weitere Awards heben die Effektivität der einzelnen Programme in verschiedenen Schutzszenarien, geringe False-Positives und geringe Auswirkungen auf die System-Performance hervor. Nutzer können so sehen, welche Programme in den für sie wichtigen Kategorien hohe Punktzahlen erreichen.
AV-Comparatives ist ein unabhängiges Testlabor mit Sitz in Innsbruck, Österreich, das IT-Security-Produkte daraufhin prüft, ob sie halten, was sie versprechen. AV-Comparatives ist nach ISO 9001:2015 zertifiziert und hat vom TÜV Österreich ein Zertifikat für den Bereich "Independent Tests of Anti-Virus Software" erhalten. AV-Comparatives ist auch die erste Av-Test-Organisation, die von der Europäischen Expertengruppe für IT-Sicherheit (EICAR) als EICAR Trusted IT-Security Testing Lab zertifiziert wurde.
