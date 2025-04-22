Magic, Earth & Us: Pekial's Wish Imagines A World Where Humanity Helps Restore Magic To Save The Planet

Magic, Earth & Us: Pekial's Wish

K.L. Frase's inspiring fantasy explores the link between heartfelt desire, magic, and the future of Earth.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Long ago, a massive comet struck Earth, nearly destroying it and all life, but fairy magic, not luck, enabled Earth and life to continue. The fairies, having sacrificed almost all magic to save the planet, fell into a deep sleep. Now as the planet struggles and suffers daily, the fairies' magic is slowing returning. But more magic is desperately needed and must be created through heart-felt desires, wishes and actions of humanity."Magic, Earth, & Us: Pekial's Wish" is a story that asks what might happen if magic is slowly returning following millennia where magic has been absent from Earth. Today, Earth faces numerous environmental troubles and suffers daily from horrendous events, growing ever worse as time passes. It is a story about suffering, hope, fortitude, and possibilities that exist within the human spirit and souls.Can enough magic be created through human desires to restore balance, reduce Earth's challenges, and finally heal the Earth before it's too late to ever awaken the sleeping fairies who sacrificed so much? What might the future hold?"Magic, Earth, & Us: Pekial's Wish" by K.L. Frase will be featured at the LA Times Festival of Books at the Olympus Story House Booth #182 (Gold Zone.) Also available in all digital bookstores worldwide.Olympus Story House is an emerging digital marketing firm based in Reseda, California that focuses on offering high-quality work at a reasonable price. Our talented staff collaborates with clients to establish a stronger brand and help them get the recognition they deserve. We have the ultimate goal of providing our authors with services that would fit a wide range of marketing budgets, offer reliable feedback and proper guidance in their projects, and present quality service. With our team of passionate marketing and publishing experts, we strive to bring our client's projects to their best potential.

