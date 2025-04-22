SVA Software Partners With Mondoo To Provide Complete IT Infrastructure Security And Compliance For Global Enterprises

SVA Software Logo

SVA Software and Mondoo join forces to deliver unified security, compliance, and visibility across hybrid IT and cloud infrastructure.

HACKENSACK, NJ, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- SVA Software, Inc., a global leader in IT infrastructure optimization , today announced a strategic partnership with Mondoo, a pioneer in delivering actionable Exposure Management. This collaboration will provide enterprise organizations with a unified platform to get complete visibility into their IT and cloud assets, strengthen compliance, and proactively mitigate security risks across hybrid and complex environments.The partnership unites SVA Software's expertise in performance tuning, capacity planning, and infrastructure optimization with Mondoo's automation-driven platform , which identifies vulnerabilities, tracks misconfigurations, and ensures policy compliance. The integration of Mondoo's cutting-edge capabilities with SVA's proven software suite-BVQ, z Workload Reporter, zGuard, and IDR-will enable customers to achieve deeper infrastructure insight and more efficient security operations.“At SVA Software, our mission has always been to deliver intelligent, value-driven solutions that enhance our clients' infrastructure while preparing them for what's next,” said Lisa Voigt, COO and Senior VP of Sales at SVA Software, Inc.“This partnership with Mondoo extends that commitment by embedding continuous security into every layer of our customers' environments, from on-premises to the cloud.”As security threats continue to grow in scale and complexity, the demand for real-time, context-aware solutions has never been greater. Mondoo's extensible platform, powered by open-source tools such as cnquery and cnspec, brings agility to enterprise IT and DevSecOps teams, enabling them to remediate faster and reduce reliance on manual audits or static assessments.“Security must be embedded into the core of every IT decision-not bolted on after the fact,” said Patrick Münch, Chief Information Security Officer at Mondoo.“By aligning with SVA Software, we're giving enterprise customers an unprecedented level of insight and control across hybrid environments. Together, we're transforming security to be smarter, faster, and easier to scale.”With this partnership, SVA Software and Mondoo are delivering a unified approach to IT infrastructure and security management-empowering organizations to meet today's challenges and tomorrow's demands with greater resilience, visibility, and confidence.About SVA Software, Inc.SVA Software, based in Hackensack, NJ, is a subsidiary of SVA GmbH and provides advanced IT infrastructure optimization solutions and value-added services. The company leverages global expertise in performance tuning, capacity planning, and software solutions tailored for enterprise IT environments.SVA Software is proud to be part of SVA System Vertrieb Alexander GmbH, Germany's largest privately owned systems integrator and a leading IBM Business Partner in Europe. Established in 2016, SVA Software, Inc. delivers software innovations developed by SVA GmbH-including BVQ, zWorkload Reporter, zGuard, and IDR-along with comprehensive professional services.Founded in 1997 in Wiesbaden, Germany, SVA GmbH has grown to over 3,500 experts in 28 branch offices across Germany, achieving more than $2 billion in revenue in 2024. SVA serves over 3,300 customers globally, specializing in areas such as Data Center Infrastructure, Cyber Security, Mainframe, Big Data & AI, and Modern Workplace of the Future.About MondooMondoo identifies, prioritizes, and addresses vulnerabilities and misconfigurations in your entire IT infrastructure and SDLC from a single interface - covering on-prem, cloud, SaaS, and endpoints. Unlike siloed approaches, Mondoo enables you to quickly understand your most urgent risks and initiate fast remediation, ensuring optimized security efforts and significantly improving security posture.Founded in 2020 by DevOps and security pioneers Soo Choi-Andrews, Christoph Hartmann, and Dominik Richter, Mondoo empowers teams to improve their security posture quickly and effectively. Backed by top venture capital and industry-leading angel investors, Mondoo has helped companies around the world reduce security incidents and improve time-to-value through automation and actionable insights.

