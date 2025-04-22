Valorena Publishing & Cocoa Kids Collection To Host Virtual Scholarship Event Celebrating Everyday Creativity In Kidlit

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Join Valorena Publishing's Virtual Scholarship Reception, Apr 26! Celebrate kids' lit, creativity & win prizes. Register:

- Dr. Valerie Williams-Sanchez, CEO and Founder of Valorena Publishing

PALISADES, NY, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Valorena Publishing & Cocoa Kids Collection® to Host Virtual Scholarship Reception Celebrating Everyday Creativity in Children's Literature

Virtual Event to Feature Bestselling Author Rachel DiNunzio, Illustrator Maya Henderson, and Exclusive Raffle Giveaways

Valorena Publishing is proud to present the Valorena Publishing & Cocoa Kids Collection® Virtual Scholarship Reception, an inspiring online gathering that champions children's literature, celebrates publishing, and raises funds for the Cocoa Kids Collection Scholarship. The event will take place on Saturday, April 26, 2025, from 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM EST, and promises an evening of creative conversation and community impact.

This virtual celebration will spotlight two powerhouse voices in children's literature: acclaimed author Rachel DiNunzio, known for her book Forsythia: Rise of the Cupcakes, and celebrated illustrator Maya Henderson, the creative force behind the Neecy and Nay Nay series. Each will address this year's theme: "The Power of the Quotidian: Seeing the Everyday as a Source of Literary and Artistic Inspiration." Guests will also meet the 2025 Cocoa Kids Collection® Scholarship finalists-young visionaries recognized for their literary and artistic talents.

In addition to the engaging discussions, attendees will have the chance to win exciting prizes through an exclusive raffle giveaway. Prizes include luxury chocolates, gourmet foods, multicultural children's books, bookstore gift certificates, organic beauty products, and even a coveted interview slot on a children's literature podcast-an incredible opportunity for emerging authors.

Tickets are $10 and available via registration at .

Special Thanks to Our Sponsors:

.Piety and Desire Chocolate

.Ashbell's Premium Meats & Seafood

.The Storyteller's Shelf Podcast

.Read Your World

.Reid Wisely Books & Brew

.Big Red Books

.June Dragonfly Curated Gifts

.Penrose Press

.Gilly's Organics

....and more!

"This event is more than a fundraiser-it's a celebration of storytelling, creativity, and the power of community and our everyday connections," said Dr. Valerie Williams-Sanchez, CEO and Founder of Valorena Publishing. "We are thrilled to uplift diverse voices and support future authors who are already making their mark."

For media inquiries or to request an interview with the event organizers, guest speakers, or scholarship finalists, please contact Valorena Publishing at +1(714) 654-6453.

Valorena Publishing strongly believes that books serve as the backbone of society, imparting valuable lessons from a young age. For children, books often represent their first encounters with the world, shaping formative experiences that influence their views on society. The importance of diverse voices and characters in books cannot be overstated. Children's picture books featuring children of color, telling stories of empowerment, and supporting literacy development are crucial in communities of color and to readers everywhere.

Valorena Online, LLC, founded by Dr. Valerie L. Williams-Sanchez, is a New York-based consultancy specializing in multicultural strategy and innovative marketing communications solutions. Through its Valorena Publishing division, Valorena Learning platform, and The Cocoa Kids Collection® books, Valorena Online creates programs that build literacy, a social determinant of health, and social-emotional learning, empowering families and driving community engagement.

