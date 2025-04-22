ADCOLOR Announces 2025 Theme

The 2025 annual event will kick off ADCOLOR's 20th anniversary celebration

NEW YORK, April 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ADCOLOR, the premier organization dedicated to building community in the creative industries, today announced "CTRL + ALT + LIFT" as its theme for ADCOLOR 2025, set to take place at Disney's Coronado Springs Resort in Orlando, FL from November 11-14, 2025. The theme is a collective command to reboot for the future and consists of three key elements: regaining control of our narratives by asserting our presence, finding alternative paths to reshape the future of inclusion, and lifting each other through community.

This year's theme comes at a critical time both in the inclusion space as well as the organization's history. ADCOLOR was founded in 2005, making this year's annual event the start of the organization's 20th anniversary celebration. The year-long celebration will honor two decades of the ADCOLOR community rising up and reaching back. As a nod to its origins, ADCOLOR is hosting its 2025 event in Florida, the same state its first award show was held in 2007.

"Twenty years ago, we arrived with a clear mission: Rise Up. Reach Back. 20 years later, our communities need our ethos more than ever," said Tiffany R. Warren, Founder and President of ADCOLOR. "We're in a time of extreme change, but this year's 'CTRL + ALT + LIFT' theme reminds us that the ADCOLOR community can't be held down because we're always there to support and nurture progress. We can reclaim our power, pivot our mindset and step into a new version of ourselves to ensure the work continues for another two decades and beyond."

Registration for ADCOLOR 2025 is open, and those interested in partnership opportunities can reach out to [email protected] . The organization is also currently accepting nominations for its 19th Annual ADCOLOR Awards as well as applications for its ADCOLOR FUTURES and ADCOLOR LEADERS programs. The deadline for all nominations and applications is May 2nd. For additional information, please visit adcolor .

About ADCOLOR

Founded in 2005, ADCOLOR® is a not-for-profit 501(c) (6) organization whose mission is to build a community of professionals in the creative industries who see, support, and celebrate each other while remaining authentically themselves. Our process is twofold. First, we help individuals and organizations from a variety of backgrounds and life experiences RISE UP by honoring their accomplishments and amplifying their ideas; then we guide these leaders and mentors-to-be to REACH BACK and find others who deserve attention and promotion. To learn more about our programs and partners, visit .

