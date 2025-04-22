Interstate Waste Services Opens $30 Million Materials Recovery Facility In North Arlington, NJ

State-of-the-Art Facility Features Award-winning Glass Cleanup System, Expanding Recycling Capabilities

TEANECK, N.J., April 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Interstate Waste Services, Inc. ("IWS"), a leading vertically integrated provider of solid waste collection, recycling and disposal services, today announced the opening of its newest Materials Recovery Facility (MRF) in North Arlington, New Jersey. Representing a $30 million investment, the facility is capable of processing 215,000 tons of recyclable material annually.

For 25 years, IWS has been a leader in waste and recycling innovation, adopting and scaling new technologies and infrastructure to improve material recovery and reduce environmental impact. The North Arlington MRF builds on that legacy with an automated Machinex sorting system that includes a wide array of technologies including: AI-powered robotics, Mechanical Ballistic Screening, magnetic separation, optical sorters, air classification, and a dedicated glass clean-up system. The facility will help keep more material out of landfills while supporting the region's ambitious sustainability goals.

"From being one of the first to offer organics collection in New York City to opening a state-of-the-art MRF in the Bronx, IWS has always been ahead of the curve in recycling innovation," said Michael DiBella, chief executive officer of Interstate Waste Services. "This new facility is the next step in that evolution – an investment in advanced technology that improves capture rates, diverts more material from landfills, and delivers real environmental benefits to the communities we serve."

The facility is part of IWS's broader strategy to modernize waste management infrastructure in the tri-state area for a more sustainable future. IWS's waste-by-rail system already takes 300 long-haul trucks off the road every day, reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 3,200 metric tons annually. The North Arlington facility builds on that impact by increasing material recovery and providing municipalities and businesses with the necessary infrastructure to meet recycling targets.

"Standing in this place, I feel like a kid in a life-size Erector Set," said Jim Anderson, director of engineering at IWS and project lead for the North Arlington facility. "From AI to advanced optics, this is some of the most sophisticated recycling infrastructure in the country. After all the team's planning and hard work, it's incredible to see it come to life."

"It was a true pleasure collaborating with the IWS team, whose vision, leadership, and commitment to innovation made this facility possible," said Rusty Angel, Area Sales Manager at Machinex. "Seeing this advanced system come to life is rewarding for all involved, and we congratulate IWS on this milestone that will have a lasting impact on the region's recycling infrastructure."

Beyond its environmental benefits, the facility represents an investment in the local economy. Built on the site of an aging building, the project revitalized an underutilized property while creating new jobs and strengthening the region's recycling capabilities.

"Sustainability is a core value here in Bergen County," said Richard Wierer, director of solid waste for the Bergen County Utilities Authority. "We're delighted to have such a facility in our county and look forward to the positive environmental impact it will have for our area. Providing additional markets for recyclable material in Bergen County will benefit our municipalities."

The opening of the North Arlington MRF broadens IWS's capabilities beyond New Jersey. This facility will also receive material from the five boroughs of New York, where IWS subsidiary Action Environmental Services is a top awardee for the new Commercial Waste Zones (CWZ) program. The CWZ program is designed to make waste collection more efficient and sustainable, aligning with IWS's commitment to responsible environmental stewardship.

For more information about IWS and its sustainability initiatives, visit .

About Interstate Waste Services, Inc. Interstate Waste Services, Inc. ("IWS") is a vertically integrated provider of solid waste and recycling services in the greater New York City, New Jersey and Connecticut markets. IWS operates over 1,000 collection vehicles throughout these regions, supported by a network of 33 material recovery, transfer, and transload facilities, as well as a rail-served solid waste landfill. As one of the largest privately held solid waste companies in the U.S., IWS is a recognized leader in utilizing waste-by-rail transportation to reduce vehicle miles traveled and greenhouse gas emissions.

Contact

Abby Fleissner

Director of Marketing

Interstate Waste Services, Inc.

[email protected]

T: 716.400.9129

SOURCE Interstate Waste Services, Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED