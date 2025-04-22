Growing AI And Robotics Solutions Provider Mindpetal Streamlines Operations With Unanet ERP Govcon

DULLES, Va., April 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Unanet, the leading provider of project-based enterprise resource planning (ERP) and customer relationship management (CRM) for the government contracting (GovCon) industry, today announced that MindPetal has selected Unanet ERP GovCon to modernize its business operations, drive growth, and boost efficiency.

"I spent many hours a month manually managing timekeeping, the general ledger, and forecasting – all in disparate systems and spreadsheets," said Paul Grace, chief financial officer at MindPetal. "That all goes away with Unanet. Now, I save tons of hours with all that information at my fingertips in a single platform, and it's much easier for me to respond quickly to both government and internal MindPetal requests."

With a team of over 150 experts throughout the country, Virginia-based MindPetal provides AI solutions and robotic process automation support to create efficiencies for federal customers, including the Department of Labor and the Department of Homeland Security. In 2023, MindPetal acquired VerticalApps to expand its data and AI capabilities, helping drive rapid growth through new contracts. The company's expansion highlighted multiple challenges with its off-the-shelf ERP software and the need for a more robust, integrated, and mature platform.

With the support of implementation partner Callao Consulting, now GRF CPAs and Advisors, MindPetal assessed several solutions but quickly chose Unanet GovCon ERP for its ability to integrate multiple functions like timekeeping, bookkeeping, and financial reconciliation, as well as provide robust budget reporting and forecasting in one user-friendly platform.

Jennifer Arce, principal at GRF CPAs and Advisors, is a seasoned Unanet expert and appreciates that the Unanet team is always quick to provide answers and information. "Seeing MindPetal significantly reduce the time it takes to do multiple tasks has been one of the biggest successes of implementing Unanet. For example, they've cut labor distribution time from hours to seconds and invoicing from days to hours," said Arce.

As MindPetal continues its phased approach to implementing Unanet ERP GovCon, it looks forward to learning how Unanet can scale with the company's growth plans through features such as Unanet ProposalAI and the new Unanet Growth Suite.

Today, more than 2,000 GovCons depend on Unanet ERP GovCon and Unanet CRM to provide them with the right mix of functionality, accessibility, and scalability, backed by support that users consistently rate best in its class. To learn more, visit .

About Unanet

Unanet is a leading provider of project-based ERP and CRM solutions purpose-built for government contractors, architecture, engineering, construction, and professional services. More than 4,000 project-driven organizations depend on Unanet to turn their information into actionable insights, drive better decision-making, maintain regulatory compliance, and accelerate business growth. All backed by a people-centered team invested in the success of your projects, people, and financials. For more information, visit .

About MindPetal Software Solutions

Founded in 2006, Mindpetal Software Solutions provides smart, secure digital, data and AI solutions to the U.S. Federal and State governments. Mindpetal translates existing and emerging technologies into measurable, enduring value and helps provide enhanced productivity and rapid achievement of critical government missions. For more information, visit .

