WRITER/PRODUCER KEVIN E. ALLISON TO APPEAR AT LOS ANGELES BOOK FESTIVAL
"Mounting a film, whether it has a big or small budget, can take several years," the graduate of the prestigious UCLA Theater, Film and Television professional program said, "so I wanted to first launch these stories as graphic novels."
Allison's first film was the romcom 'Hashtag Luv Swag', which can be seen on several platforms, including Peacock and Amazon Prime, and he already has his next graphic novel, 'The Last Train From Allensworth', in production.
"It's based on the true story of one of the first towns in California to be established and governed by African-Americans, and it definitely needs to come to life on both the page and the screen," he said.
A sequel to 'Gladiator Bots' is also already in the works, and Allison promises to keep telling the stories that are meaningful to him.
"We are living in an ever-changing world," he said, "and now more than ever, we need creative content across all media that both entertains and enlightens us."
You can listen to a full interview with Allison on the People of Distinction program on CBS Radio, hosted by LA actor and filmmaker Benji Cole, at the author's website, kevineallisonbooksmylifematters.
Both 'Gladiator Bots' and 'My Life Matters' will be available throughout the weekend event at booth #282, where Allison will be signing his books on Saturday from 12:30 to 1:30pm.
For further information, contact Kevin E. Allison at [email protected] or (661) 717-7033.
SOURCE Kevin E. Allison Books
