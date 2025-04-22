Fellow Introduces Espresso Series 1: A New Era Of Home Espresso Begins

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "Espresso is the heart of coffee culture-it's intimate, sophisticated, and the ultimate expression of craft," said Jake Miller, Founder and CEO of Fellow. "But for too long, home enthusiasts have had to choose between inconsistent results or a multi-thousand-dollar investment. Series 1 breaks that tradeoff, offering café-level control in a machine built for everyday use."

With Series 1, Fellow is doing what it does best: pushing innovation in service of quality, while making the experience beautifully simple. Known for products that fuse form and function, Fellow now brings that same philosophy to the most technical corner of coffee. The result: a machine that offers total control-temperature precision, pressure profiling, expert steaming-with a user-friendly interface that empowers beginners and satisfies pros.

Espresso Series 1 was built to elevate the entire experience-not just the shot. Fellow removed the complexity of traditional machines and reimagined every detail. Series 1 delivers best-in-class performance in a compact, countertop-worthy design.

At the core of Series 1 is Fellow's patented Boosted Boiler architecture-a multi-point heating system that unlocks capabilities never before available in a machine at this price point. "Conventional home espresso machines are typically extremely limited in their ability to match the thermal stability and flow rate that commercial machines can produce. With Series 1, you can bring the multi-thousand dollar commercial espresso experience into your home; unlocking true consistency and cafe-quality taste."

"Temperature stability is the holy grail of espresso," said Nick Terzulli, VP of R&D at Fellow. "Machines that continually raise the temperature over the course of the shot or swing wildly can dramatically shift flavor. The Boosted Boiler matches the stability of machines that cost thousands-and does it in under two minutes. It's performance and speed, finally working together at this level."

Standout features include:



Adaptive Pressure Profiling – Intelligent pressure control automatically adjusts based on puck prep, helping users find that sweet spot of flavor with ease.

Guided Brewing & Intelligent Shot Feedback – Real-time insights and feedback help anyone perfect their shot, whether it's their first or their hundredth.

Assisted Steaming with Auto-Purge – A temperature-sensing steam wand produces silky microfoam and purges itself after use-no thermometer, no stress.

Minimalist, Compact Design – Series 1 was made to be seen , not stashed away-bringing clean lines, a small footprint, and thoughtful finishes to the modern kitchen. Simplified Navigation – Three shortcut buttons, a color LCD, and a smooth dial put full control at your fingertips.

"Series 1 reflects everything we stand for at Fellow: that design should move you, that performance should empower you, and that coffee is a ritual," said Miller. "We took the most technical brew method and made it feel intuitive. This isn't just a new product. It's a new standard."

As more people lean into investing in elevating their daily routines, the ability to revel in a moment of café-quality espresso at home has never been more within reach.

Fellow Espresso Series 1 will launch in three colors-Black, Cherry Red, and Malted Chocolate-and retail starting at $1,499.95. Early buyers will receive a special launch price of $1,199.95 as well as $100 in Fellow Drops credits. Pre-sale incentives will continue, but the best offer is reserved for the first two weeks following launch.

Fellow will debut the machine at the Specialty Coffee Association Expo in Houston (April 25–27) and at a launch event at its San Francisco headquarters on April 22.

About Fellow

Fellow is on a mission to give people the gear, guidance, and coffee to make the brewing routine a moment of creativity. Inspired by the need for high-quality equipment to properly brew high-quality coffee, Fellow brings the confidence of the specialty coffee world into the lives of everyday coffee lovers, from the curious to the prosumer.

Fellow's products and services include kettles, grinders, French presses, mugs, and a seasonal selection of exclusive, limited-release coffee from roasters around the world. Fellow's Aiden Precision Coffee Maker, Stagg EKG Electric Kettle, Ode Brew Grinder, Opus Conical Burr Grinder, and Carter Move Mug have won several renowned awards and accolades, including the Specialty Coffee Association Awards, the Red Dot Design Award, and the Dezeen Awards.

Founded in 2013, by CEO Jake Miller, Fellow is headquartered in San Francisco, California. For more information about Fellow visit .

Press Contact:

Juliette Wheeler, The Key PR, [email protected]

SOURCE Fellow