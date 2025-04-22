AV-Comparatives Awards 2024 For Avast

Top Rated Trophy for Avast

ATP Trophy for Avast

Approved Business Product Trophy for Avast

Logo Avast

Logo AV-Comparatives

Avast achieved great success in AV-Comparatives' Enterprise and Consumer Main-Test Series of 2024

- AV-ComparativesINNSBRUCK, TIROL, AUSTRIA, April 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Avast achieved great success in AV-Comparatives ' Enterprise and Consumer Main-Test Series of 2024. The tests covered different protection scenarios, system performance, and false positives.The interface of Avast Free Antivirus is clean, touch-friendly, and easy to navigate. We liked the informative malware detection alerts, which let you manage multiple detections from a single alert box and persist until closed by the user. There is a good range of scan options, and on-access protection means that files are scanned for malware if you try to copy them to your PC.Avast Ultimate Business Security provides a cloud-based console for managing the endpoint protection software. The Windows client include additional features, such as USB protection, a replacement firewall, a VPN, and a full patch management feature for all Windows computers. The product can admininster networks with thousands of devices. However, due to its ease of use, we feel it would also be suitable for small businesses without dedicated IT support staff.Avast had a very successful year in AV-Comparatives' tests of 2024. In the enterprise tests, it received the Approved Enterprise & Business Security Product Award for the Enterprise Main-Test Series , and the Certified Enterprise ATP Product Award for the Enterprise Advanced Threat Protection Test.For the Consumer Main-Test Series, Avast was given Approved Security Product and Top-Rated Product Awards, after reaching Advanced+ level in six out of seven tests and Advanced for the remaining test. It also receives the Gold Award for the Real-World Protection Test and Bronze Awards for the Malware Protection Test and Advanced Threat Protection Test.Additionally, Avast received an Approved Mobile Security Product certification, an Approved Mac Security Product certification and an Approved Anti-Phishing Product certification.Like all AV-Comparatives' public test reports, the AV-Comparatives Awards 2024 report is available for free: /AV-Comparatives' tests are very carefully designed and executed to thoroughly and realistically simulate scenarios that face users in real life. Consequently, a certification by AV-Comparatives is a guarantee of an effective and reliable product. An“Approved Product” award means that the software has been rigorously checked to ensure that it will perform its intended task competently. It is an industry-recognised standard of quality.AV-Comparatives' tests have multiple aspects, to represent the different requirements of IT security solutions. Further awards highlight the effectiveness of individual programs in different protection scenarios, low false positives, and low impact on system performance. Users can thus see which programs score highly in the categories that matter most to them.AV-Comparatives is an independent testing lab based in Innsbruck, Austria, that tests IT security products to see if they live up to their promises. AV-Comparatives is ISO 9001:2015 certified, having received a certificate from TÜV Austria for the scope“Independent Tests of Anti-Virus Software”. AV-Comparatives is also the first av-test organisation to be certified by European Expert Group for IT-Security (EICAR) as an EICAR Trusted IT-Security Testing Lab.Avast hat in der AV-Comparatives-Haupttestreihe 2024 für Unternehmen und Verbraucher einen großen Erfolg erzielt. Die Tests umfassten verschiedene Schutzszenarien, Systemleistung und Fehlalarme./de/av-comparatives-awards-2024-for-avast/Die Benutzeroberfläche von Avast Free Antivirus ist übersichtlich, benutzerfreundlich und leicht zu navigieren. Uns gefielen die informativen Malware-Erkennungswarnungen, mit denen Sie mehrere Erkennungen über ein einziges Warnfeld verwalten können und die so lange bestehen bleiben, bis sie vom Benutzer geschlossen werden. Es gibt eine gute Auswahl an Scan-Optionen, und der On-Access-Schutz bedeutet, dass Dateien auf Malware gescannt werden, wenn Sie versuchen, sie auf Ihren PC zu kopieren.Avast Ultimate Business Security bietet eine Cloud-basierte Konsole zur Verwaltung der Endpunktschutzsoftware. Der Windows-Client enthält zusätzliche Funktionen wie USB-Schutz, eine Ersatz-Firewall, ein VPN und eine vollständige Patch-Management-Funktion für alle Windows-Computer. Das Produkt kann Netzwerke mit Tausenden von Geräten verwalten. Aufgrund seiner Benutzerfreundlichkeit eignet es sich unserer Meinung nach jedoch auch für kleine Unternehmen ohne eigenes IT-Supportpersonal.Avast hatte ein sehr erfolgreiches Jahr in den AV-Comparatives-Tests von 2024. Bei den Unternehmenstests erhielt es den Approved Enterprise & Business Security Product Award für die Enterprise Main-Testreihe und den Certified Enterprise ATP Product Award für den Enterprise Advanced Threat Protection Test.In der Haupttestreihe für Verbraucher erhielt Avast die Auszeichnungen Approved Security Product und Top-Rated Product, nachdem es in sechs von sieben Tests das Niveau Advanced+ und im verbleibenden Test das Niveau Advanced erreicht hatte. Außerdem erhält Avast die Gold-Auszeichnung für den Real-World Protection Test und Bronze-Auszeichnungen für den Malware Protection Test und den Advanced Threat Protection Test.Darüber hinaus erhielt Avast die Approved Mobile Security Product, Approved Mac Security Product und Approved Anti-Phishing Product Certifications.Wie alle öffentlichen Testberichte von AV-Comparatives ist auch der AV-Comparatives Awards 2024 Test Report kostenlos erhältlich:Die Tests von AV-Comparatives werden sehr sorgfältig konzipiert und durchgeführt, um Szenarien, mit denen Nutzer im wirklichen Leben konfrontiert werden, gründlich und realistisch zu simulieren. Folglich ist eine Zertifizierung durch AV-Comparatives eine Garantie für ein effektives und zuverlässiges Produkt. Ein "Approved Product" Award bedeutet, dass die Software gründlich geprüft wurde, um sicherzustellen, dass sie die ihr zugedachte Aufgabe kompetent erfüllt. Es ist ein von der Industrie anerkannter Qualitätsstandard.Die Tests von AV-Comparatives sind vielfältig, um die unterschiedlichen Anforderungen, die an IT-Security Lösungen gestellt werden, zu überprüfen. Weitere Awards heben die Effektivität der einzelnen Programme in verschiedenen Schutzszenarien, geringe False-Positives und geringe Auswirkungen auf die System-Performance hervor. Nutzer können so sehen, welche Programme in den für sie wichtigen Kategorien hohe Punktzahlen erreichen.AV-Comparatives ist ein unabhängiges Testlabor mit Sitz in Innsbruck, Österreich, das IT-Security-Produkte daraufhin prüft, ob sie halten, was sie versprechen. AV-Comparatives ist nach ISO 9001:2015 zertifiziert und hat vom TÜV Österreich ein Zertifikat für den Bereich "Independent Tests of Anti-Virus Software" erhalten. AV-Comparatives ist auch die erste Av-Test-Organisation, die von der Europäischen Expertengruppe für IT-Sicherheit (EICAR) als EICAR Trusted IT-Security Testing Lab zertifiziert wurde.

Peter Stelzhammer

AV-Comparatives

+43 512 287788

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.