AV-Comparatives Awards 2024 For Vmware

Logo VMware

Logo AV-Comparatives

VMware achieved great success in AV-Comparatives' Enterprise Main-Test Series of 2024

- AV-ComparativesINNSBRUCK, TIROL, AUSTRIA, April 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- VMware achieved great success in AV-Comparatives ' Enterprise Main-Test Series of 2024. The tests covered different protection scenarios, system performance, and false positives.VMware Carbon Black Cloud Endpoint provides a cloud-based console for managing the endpoint protection software. Testers feel it would also be suitable for smaller businesses with tens of seats, due to the simplicity of the interface.VMware was very successful in AV-Comparatives' 2024 Enterprise Main-Test Series, receiving an Approved Enterprise & Business Security Product Award for both runs.Like all AV-Comparatives' public test reports, the AV-Comparatives Awards 2024 report is available for free: /AV-Comparatives' tests are very carefully designed and executed to thoroughly and realistically simulate scenarios that face users in real life. Consequently, a certification by AV-Comparatives is a guarantee of an effective and reliable product. An“Approved Product” award means that the software has been rigorously checked to ensure that it will perform its intended task competently. It is an industry-recognised standard of quality.AV-Comparatives' tests have multiple aspects, to represent the different requirements of IT security solutions. Further awards highlight the effectiveness of individual programs in different protection scenarios, low false positives, and low impact on system performance. Users can thus see which programs score highly in the categories that matter most to them.AV-Comparatives is an independent testing lab based in Innsbruck, Austria, that tests IT security products to see if they live up to their promises. AV-Comparatives is ISO 9001:2015 certified, having received a certificate from TÜV Austria for the scope“Independent Tests of Anti-Virus Software”. AV-Comparatives is also the first av-test organisation to be certified by European Expert Group for IT-Security (EICAR) as an EICAR Trusted IT-Security Testing Lab.VMware erzielte einen großen Erfolg in der AV-Comparatives Enterprise Main-Testreihe 2024. Die Tests umfassten verschiedene Schutzszenarien, Systemleistung und Fehlalarme./de/av-comparatives-awards-2024-for-vmware/VMware Carbon Black Cloud Endpoint bietet eine cloudbasierte Konsole für die Verwaltung der Endpunktschutzsoftware. Die Tester sind der Meinung, dass sich die Software aufgrund der Einfachheit der Benutzeroberfläche auch für kleinere Unternehmen mit einigen Dutzend Arbeitsplätzen eignen würde.VMware war in der 2024 Enterprise Main-Testreihe von AV-Comparatives sehr erfolgreich und erhielt für beide Durchgänge einen Approved Enterprise & Business Security Product Award.Wie alle öffentlichen Testberichte von AV-Comparatives ist auch der AV-Comparatives Awards 2024 Test Report kostenlos erhältlich:Die Tests von AV-Comparatives werden sehr sorgfältig konzipiert und durchgeführt, um Szenarien, mit denen Nutzer im wirklichen Leben konfrontiert werden, gründlich und realistisch zu simulieren. Folglich ist eine Zertifizierung durch AV-Comparatives eine Garantie für ein effektives und zuverlässiges Produkt. Ein "Approved Product" Award bedeutet, dass die Software gründlich geprüft wurde, um sicherzustellen, dass sie die ihr zugedachte Aufgabe kompetent erfüllt. Es ist ein von der Industrie anerkannter Qualitätsstandard.Die Tests von AV-Comparatives sind vielfältig, um die unterschiedlichen Anforderungen, die an IT-Security Lösungen gestellt werden, zu überprüfen. Weitere Awards heben die Effektivität der einzelnen Programme in verschiedenen Schutzszenarien, geringe False-Positives und geringe Auswirkungen auf die System-Performance hervor. Nutzer können so sehen, welche Programme in den für sie wichtigen Kategorien hohe Punktzahlen erreichen.AV-Comparatives ist ein unabhängiges Testlabor mit Sitz in Innsbruck, Österreich, das IT-Security-Produkte daraufhin prüft, ob sie halten, was sie versprechen. AV-Comparatives ist nach ISO 9001:2015 zertifiziert und hat vom TÜV Österreich ein Zertifikat für den Bereich "Independent Tests of Anti-Virus Software" erhalten. AV-Comparatives ist auch die erste Av-Test-Organisation, die von der Europäischen Expertengruppe für IT-Sicherheit (EICAR) als EICAR Trusted IT-Security Testing Lab zertifiziert wurde.

Peter Stelzhammer

AV-Comparatives

+ +43 512 287788

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.