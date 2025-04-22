Inventhelp Inventors Develop Improved Bib (LOS-305)

PITTSBURGH, April 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "We wanted to create an improved bib that would not shift out of position or rotate around the neck leaving the chest exposed," said an inventor, from Downey, Calif., "so we invented the WRAP AROUND BIB. Our design ensures the wearer's clothes remain clean and dry throughout the day while offering safety, providing comfort and convenience."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved design for a bib. In doing so, it ensures the bib remains securely in place. As a result, it provides added protection. It also helps prevent the bib from lifting up over the mouth and posing a suffocation risk. The invention features a waterproof design that is easy to wear so it is ideal for parents with babies, older disabled individuals and seniors, etc. Additionally, a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Los Angeles sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-LOS-305, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

