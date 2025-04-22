Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Norfolk Southern Declares Quarterly Dividend


2025-04-22 12:45:58
ATLANTA, April 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC ) announced today a quarterly dividend of $1.35 per share on its common stock.

The dividend is payable May 20, 2025, to shareholders of record on May 2, 2025.

The company has paid a dividend on its common stock for 171 consecutive quarters since its formation in 1982.

About Norfolk Southern

Since 1827, Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC ) and its predecessor companies have safely moved the goods and materials that drive the U.S. economy. Today, it operates a 22-state freight transportation network. Committed to furthering sustainability, Norfolk Southern helps its customers avoid approximately 15 million tons of yearly carbon emissions by shipping via rail. Its dedicated team members deliver approximately 7 million carloads annually, from agriculture to consumer goods. Norfolk Southern also has the most extensive intermodal network in the eastern U.S. It serves a majority of the country's population and manufacturing base, with connections to every major container port on the Atlantic coast as well as major ports across the Gulf Coast and Great Lakes. Learn more by visiting .

SOURCE Norfolk Southern Corporation

