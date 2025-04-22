Cactus.Ai Announces Integration & Partnership With Skytab By Shift4

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Restaurants now can automate cost tracking, optimize margins, and manage inventory with the power of generative AI through their SkyTab point-of-sale system.

Shift4 (NYSE:FOUR)

- Jay Shavitz, SVP of SkyTab Product for Shift4

CAMBRIDGE, MA, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- cactus , the premier provider of innovative AI-empowered software solutions for restaurant inventory and cost management, today announces a new integration with SkyTab , the leading restaurant point-of-sale (POS) solution from Shift4 (NYSE: FOUR). This integration will empower thousands of restaurants to automate and streamline their cost tracking, margin optimization, and inventory processes directly within their existing POS systems, leveraging the power of generative AI.

Challenged by rising food costs and the growing complexity of restaurant operations, restaurateurs turn to cactus for an advanced suite of AI-enabled tools to control expenses, reduce waste, and improve profitability. Through our integration with SkyTab, cactus can now enable real-time syncing of sales data and inventory levels with cost analytics, allowing restaurant managers to make real-time, informed decisions effortlessly.

SkyTab POS is an all-in-one restaurant platform designed to streamline operations, simplify business management, and improve the guest experience. Its features include integrated online ordering and reservations, contactless/QR code ordering and payments, built-in marketing and loyalty tools, mobile hardware devices for tableside ordering and payment, comprehensive reporting, and much more.

“Our partnership with Shift4 represents a major milestone in our mission to simplify restaurant operations,” said Amiya Ranjan, Founder & CTO, cactus.“With seamless data integration, restaurant managers can now spend less time buried in spreadsheets and more time focusing on what truly matters-delivering exceptional food and service while maximizing their profits.”

Key benefits of the cactus and SkyTab integration include:

●Automated Inventory Tracking: Real-time syncing of sales data with inventory levels to reduce manual entry and minimize stock discrepancies.

●Optimized Cost Management: Automated food cost calculations help identify margin leaks and improve profitability.

●Detailed Reporting: Easy-to-generate reports for cost analysis, margin tracking, and inventory audits.

●Seamless Operations: Integration eliminates data silos, ensuring all operational insights are consolidated in one intuitive dashboard.

“In today's competitive restaurant landscape, having real-time visibility into costs and margins is no longer a luxury-it's a necessity,” added Amiya.“Our integration with SkyTab helps operators to stay ahead by giving them accurate, actionable insights at their fingertips.”

cactus's capabilities will now be available to all new and existing users of SkyTab.

“We're proud to offer the power of cactus's AI-powered technology solution to our SkyTab customers,” said Jay Shavitz, SVP of SkyTab Product for Shift4.“This will bring restaurant and hospitality management to an entirely new level of efficiency.”

________________________________________

About cactus:

cactus is a leading software solution designed to help restaurants automate inventory management, control costs, and optimize profit margins. Available to restaurants nationwide, cactus simplifies complex back-of-house operations, enabling operators to make data-driven decisions with ease. For more information on how to use cactus for your restaurant, visit pricing . For more information on this partnership, contact ....

About Shift4

Shift4 (NYSE: FOUR) is boldly redefining commerce by simplifying complex payments ecosystems across the world. As the leader in commerce-enabling technology, Shift4 powers billions of transactions annually for hundreds of thousands of businesses in virtually every industry. For more information, visit shift4.

David Churbuck

Chatfield Communications

+1 508-360-6147

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.