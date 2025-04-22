DSC® Celebrates Earth Day With Tree Planting Participated By Nearly 1,000 Global Employees And Sustainable Material Innovation

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The initiative is part of DSC's sustainability roadmap, Run the Relay - an ambitious plan powered by a zero-carbon, zero-waste mission. The long-term vision centers on reducing carbon emissions, cutting down waste, transitioning to renewable energy, fostering innovation, and employee engagement.

"We celebrate Earth Day today, but DSC® is committed to reducing our impact on the environment every day," said Fennie Wei, COO of DSC® . "With sustainable materials and designing for a circular economy, we're creating high-performance insoles that support a low-carbon future for both the planet and the people who wear them."

Beyond its ongoing commitment to environmental sustainability, DSC® continues to lead the industry in material innovation, introducing bio-based alternatives that reduce dependency on fossil fuels. One of its most notable breakthroughs, DREAMCELL® XPRESSO , is a foam made with spent coffee grounds (SCG). This innovation not only enhances comfort and durability but also helps reduce landfill waste and greenhouse gas emissions.

Another breakthrough supporting DSC® 's vision of closed-loop manufacturing is DREAMCELL® ZERO - an insole made with 100% reused foam waste designed for comfort. By transforming foam waste into new products, DSC® takes a decisive step toward a circular economy in the footwear supply chain, closing the loop on waste, and creating a sustainable cycle of production and consumption.

Alongside its use of recycled or bio-based content, DSC ® also pioneered the use of supercritical fluid foaming technology in large-scale insole production with its DURAPONTEX® N-Series . This method eliminates the use of harmful chemical blowing agents, and instead infusing nitrogen or carbon dioxide to create an innovative, high-performance foam. It creates ultra-lightweight insoles with evenly spaced microscopic bubbles and air pockets that offer superior cushioning and unmatched resilience.

For 80 years since its founding in 1945, Dahsheng Chemical (DSC®) has been a leader in foam innovation for the sports industries. Known for its premium comfort and performance foam DURAPONTEX® and DREAMCELL® , DSC® partners with top brands and footwear manufacturers worldwide. By advancing innovation and pushing the limits of foam manufacturing, DSC® is dedicated to creating eco-friendly and advanced foam solutions that set new standards in the industry.



