ASRC Federal Names Mike Manzo To Lead Defense And Intel Operating Group

During his time at General Dynamics, Mike held numerous leadership roles, most recently overseeing the GDIT National Security Sector business. His career reflects a history of success managing large, complex environments, driving growth in significant portfolios, and overseeing and integrating large-scale, multi-national acquisitions. Throughout his career, he has consistently taken on new challenges across multiple businesses, working with a wide range of customers.

"Mike has an outstanding ability to build trust and deliver on commitments, which has earned him the respect and loyalty of his customers and colleagues," said Jennifer Felix, President & CEO of ASRC Federal. "His exceptional experience in expanding and maturing businesses, strategic leadership, and focus on building strong team cultures make him the ideal leader to support and grow our Defense and Intel Operating Group. We are pleased to welcome him to ASRC Federal and look forward to all we will accomplish together."

Mike's addition to ASRC Federal marks an important milestone in the company's ongoing growth and dedication to excellence in serving customers, providing opportunities for employees and supporting its Alaska Native shareholders.

ASRC Federal's family of companies deliver successful mission outcomes and elevated performance for federal civilian, defense and intelligence agencies while building an enduring enterprise focused on customers, employees and shareholders. For more information, please visit .

