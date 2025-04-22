Lexisnexis Launches Interaction+ Cloud API And Broadens Partner Network, Expanding CRM Integration Options

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) InterAction+ Expands Integration Options to Drive Automation for Firm Growth

NEW YORK, April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LexisNexis® Legal & Professional, a leading global provider of legal, regulatory, and business information and analytics, today announced the launch of the InterAction+TM Cloud API and the expansion of the InterAction+ Partner Network . This development broadens integration options for clients, providing increased access to tools, technology, and data sources that drive transparency, automation, and growth.

The InterAction+ Cloud API solution provides organizations with direct access to trusted, high-quality data through a cloud-based single Application Programming Interface (API). This scalable API improves performance and facilitates two-way integrations for managing contacts, activities, and lists, streamlining workflows and enhancing relationship insights.

The expanded InterAction+ Partner Network is a strategic alliance program designed to enable collaboration with third-party software solutions, data providers, and technology service providers to deliver seamless integrations for clients.

A key aspect for InterAction+ is creating solutions for clients whose work revolves around Microsoft 365 apps. This includes InterAction for Microsoft 365 which embeds CRM data into existing workflows across Microsoft® Outlook, Excel and Word. InterAction+ will extend its collaboration with Microsoft to release a Microsoft Power Platform connector and will enable additional planned integrations including LinkedIn and Microsoft 365 Copilot.

With access to the InterAction+ Cloud API and an expanded network of partners , InterAction+ clients can experience:



Centralized Data Access – Synchronize InterAction+ with email, events, digital marketing, content platforms, and analytics tools, giving marketing, business development, and client-facing legal teams a comprehensive view of their data.

Smarter Campaign Targeting – Enable dynamic audience segmentation based on real-time InterAction+ data, allowing for personalized outreach with precision and relevance, from client alerts to webinar invites.

Time-Saving Automation – Reduce manual data entry and list management by automatically updating contact records across platforms, freeing up time for strategic work. Improved Compliance & Accuracy – Minimize risk with consistent, up-to-date contact information and preference tracking across all systems.

“The InterAction+ Cloud API and expanded Partner Network enables broader access to tools and data sources to deliver enhanced relationship intelligence and greater visibility into growth opportunities for our clients,” said Tony Pazakis, VP of InterAction.“Our vision is to integrate Protégé, our personalized AI assistant, into InterAction+, delivering marketing and business development insights to our users sourced by integrated data across the firm ecosystem and harnessed by the power of AI.”

For more information, visit .

InterAction+ is a client relationship platform designed for law and professional services firms. For three decades, InterAction has helped firms of all sizes drive business relationships, accelerate firm growth, and increase revenue by embedding client intelligence at the heart of every engagement.

About LexisNexis Legal & Professional

LexisNexis® Legal & Professional provides legal, regulatory, and business information and analytics that help customers increase their productivity, improve decision-making, achieve better outcomes, and advance the rule of law around the world. As a digital pioneer, the company was the first to bring legal and business information online with its Lexis® and Nexis® services. LexisNexis Legal & Professional, which serves customers in more than 150 countries with 11,800 employees worldwide, is part of RELX, a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers.

CONTACT: Dana Greenstein Director of Communications, North America & UK LexisNexis Legal & Professional 212-448-2163 ...