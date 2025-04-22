Headwall Investments Acquires River District Plaza In Fort Worth, TX, Marking 17Th Shopping Center Acquisition

MENAFN - PR Newswire) River District Plaza, a 100% occupied multi-tenant retail center, features a vibrant tenant mix including Wingstop, No Place Like Home Furniture, and Rustic on the River. The acquisition complements Headwall's broader portfolio, which boasts 178 tenant spaces and a diverse blend of food and service tenants such as Papa Johns, Jersey Mike's, SuperCuts, Juiceland, Buffalo Wild Wings, HotWorx, Firehouse Subs, AT&T, Salata Salad Kitchen, Red Wing Shoes, T-Mobile, O'Reilly Auto Parts, Via 313 Pizzeria, and Dogtopia.

"We are pleased to add River District Plaza to our growing portfolio and I'm proud of our team for getting this acquisition across the finish line," said George J. Wommack, Founder & CEO of Headwall Investments. "For over 18 years, our management team has targeted multi-tenant strip/convenience centers for their resilient cash flows, diversified tenant rosters, and reduced vacancy risk due to smaller, adaptable spaces. These centers are thriving in a period marked by rising rental rates due to a decade-long undersupply, and growing institutional demand for neighborhood retail that offers consumers convenient shopping experiences. River District Plaza embodies these strengths, and we are committed to supporting its tenants and enhancing its value as a community hub."

This acquisition reflects Headwall's strategic focus on high-quality, multi-tenant strip/convenience shopping centers that serve as essential neighborhood destinations across Texas' major metropolitan areas. The firm's emphasis on this asset class is driven by extensive experience going back to 2007 and a specific focus on generating value for investors in the form of distributing cash consistently while also minimizing downside risk through acquiring assets with strong fundamentals in high-growth markets at great bases.

Headwall Investments, LLC is a San Antonio based real estate investment and development firm. The company was founded in 2019 by George J. Wommack and focuses on acquiring, developing and redeveloping commercial real estate in Texas. Headwall operates a series of investment funds targeting niche strategies in the commercial real estate sector.

