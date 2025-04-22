Crowdpac Announces Bart Myers As CEO And A New Advisory Board To Leverage A Successful $4M Funding Round

WASHINGTON, April 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Crowdpac, the original platform for political engagement and small-dollar fundraising, announced a new leadership team led by CEO Bart Myers, supported by a highly-regarded Advisory Board. Crowdpac also announced a successful $4 million funding round led by Chris Tavlarides, Crowdpac's Chairman, who was joined by a syndicate of mission-aligned investors. Crowdpac will use this new capital to expand the company's digital campaign platform and as it prepares for a major relaunch in the second half of 2025.

Tech pioneer Bart Myers was formerly CEO of Countable and Causes and brings deep experience in political engagement, digital platforms, and civic innovation. His selection signals a new chapter for Crowdpac, one rooted in building modern, scalable infrastructure for campaigns, organizations, and supporters.

"Our country needs a trusted platform to bring Americans together and strengthen our democracy," said Myers. "As one of the first and the leading platform of its kind, Crowdpac has a strong foundation upon which to build upon so we can meet this moment-and what's coming next."

As it moves into its next phase, Crowdpac also announced the creation of a new Advisory Board, featuring leaders across politics, media, and civic innovation:



Athan Stephanopoulos is the former President of NowThis and former Chief Digital Officer of CNN, having led some of the most influential digital media brands of the last decade. A longtime innovator in digital storytelling, he brings deep expertise in content strategy, audience growth, and media innovation.

Svante Myrick is the President of People for the American Way and the former mayor of Ithaca, New York, where he became the youngest mayor in the city's history. A nationally recognized civic leader, Myrick brings invaluable insight into grassroots organizing, youth engagement, and movement-building across the country. Winston Lord is a seasoned strategist with a background in technology, communications, and civic engagement. He architected the return of World Series-winning Major League Baseball team The Nationals to Washington, D.C., building coalitions across public and private sectors. As Co-Founder and Chief Evangelist of Venga, he gave restaurants the power to harness data and guest intelligence to drive growth and loyalty.

Jaime Peters, Crowdpac's Head of Campaigns, will continue to lead engagement with candidates and causes, helping grassroots campaigns raise money, build lists, and connect with voters who matter most.

Tavlarides commented, "Crowdpac brings a unique legacy-bridging the worlds of DC and Silicon Valley-as one of the country's leading platforms for advocacy and political fundraising. Now with Bart's and our advisory board's leadership, we are bringing it back stronger than ever. The timing could not be more urgent. Stay tuned: big, exciting changes are coming this spring. I could not be more excited about the future of this organization."

Crowdpac is a platform built to power people-first political movements. Crowdpac was originally founded by Gisel Kordestani and Steve Hilton, with Reid Hoffman and Conway Ventures as early investors. By combining technology, fundraising tools, and authentic storytelling, Crowdpac enables everyday Americans to support candidates and causes that reflect their values.

