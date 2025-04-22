Planisware awarded a B rating by CDP rewarding its performance in addressing climate change

Paris, France, April 22, 2025 - Planisware, a leading B2B provider of SaaS in the rapidly growing Project Economy market, has been recognized by the CDP (Carbon Disclosure Project) for the consistency of its efforts to address climate change, earning a“B” score in its first-ever assessment.

This independent, non-profit international organization assesses the commitment of companies to transparency and environmental transition every year. This first recognition highlights the efforts made by Planisware and encourages it to continue its dynamic of continuous improvement.

Loïc Sautour, CEO of Planisware , said:“Receiving a B rating from the CDP in the first year of applying is remarkable and reflects our commitment to sustainability and climate risk management. This recognition encourages us to go even further in integrating responsible practices at all levels of our activity. I would like to congratulate all the employees who contribute every day to our collective effort in terms of environmental commitment."

With a“B” score, Planisware ranks among the world's top performers in terms of climate commitment. This distinction reflects the integration of CSR at the heart of its strategy, making environmental issues a central pillar of its operations. Planisware intends to continue its actions in favor of transparency and climate commitment, using this first assessment as a basis for further structuring and deepening its initiatives.

The B score indicates that Planisware is deploying coordinated action, with room for progress towards leadership in environmental management. These concrete actions to reduce the Group's carbon footprint and improve its environmental performance focus on the energy efficiency of buildings, data center consumption, eco-design to improve the performance of its software, travel and commuting policy, and the extension of the lifespan of consumables and equipment, with the direct engagement of key suppliers.

These actions resulted in concrete progress in 2024, including a 19% decrease in Planisware's total greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions compared to 2023.

The main achievements of 2024 included:



Optimization of software performance and eco-design : Infrastructure and source code optimization has been prioritised to improve the energy efficiency of Planisware's software and reduce its environmental footprint.

Energy efficiency : Since 2024, the energy consumption of Planisware's data centers has been covered for the most part by green electricity.

Employee engagement and awareness : Planisware raises employee awareness of environmental issues through training and the integration of sustainability into its managerial strategy, thus spreading a culture of sustainability throughout the Group. Waste reduction and circular economy : In 2024, 24.1% of the non-hazardous waste generated by Planisware was recycled. Additionally, the elimination of single-use plastics has been implemented to limit the Group's carbon footprint.

With the world's largest environmental database, CDP scores are widely used to guide investment and procurement decisions towards a zero-carbon, sustainable and resilient economy. CDP ensures a better understanding and integration of the European Sustainability Reporting Standards (ESRS) and encourages the adoption of international sustainability standards.

