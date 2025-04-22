Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Rexel: Disclosure Of Trading In Own Shares From April 14 To April 17, 2025


2025-04-22 12:16:14
DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES

FROM APRIL 14 TO APRIL 17, 2025

In accordance with the authorization granted by the Shareholders' Meeting in order to trade in own shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchases, Rexel declares the following purchases of its own shares from April 14 to April 17, 2025:

Name of the issuer Identity code of the issuer (Legal Entity Identifier) Day of transaction Identity code of the financial instrument Total daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares Market (MIC Code)
REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 14/04/2025 FR0010451203 48 000 21,7745 XPAR
REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 15/04/2025 FR0010451203 37 991 22,3179 XPAR
REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 16/04/2025 FR0010451203 49 717 21,9636 XPAR
REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 17/04/2025 FR0010451203 52 851 21,9074 XPAR
TOTAL 188 559 21,9711

The detailed reporting is available:

- on Rexel's website: in Investors/Regulated information/Share buyback program section
- or by clicking on the following link: program/weekly-share-buyback-programs

Attachment

  • Disclosure of trading in own shares from April 14 to April 17, 2025

