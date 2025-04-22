Century Communities Announces April Grand Opening For New Townhomes In Riverside, CA

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The event will take place on Saturday, April 26 at 10 a.m., featuring tours of two professionally decorated model homes, live music, and light refreshments. Homebuyers will love Emberwood's prime location near the 91 Freeway, community amenities like a dog park, and no Mello-Roos taxes.

Learn more and explore available homes at .

"We're thrilled to introduce Emberwood to the Riverside market," said Justin Brewer, Southern California Division President. "With its stylish townhome designs, convenient location, and thoughtful community features, Emberwood offers an incredible opportunity for Inland Empire buyers."

MORE ABOUT EMBERWOOD

Now selling from the $500s



Two-story townhomes

3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 2-bay garages, up to 1,641 square feet

Community amenities include a dog park, playground, fire pit, common open space, picnic and BBQ areas

Across the street from Arlington High School

Convenient access to the 91 Freeway Two model homes

Community Sales Center:

9128 Teralina Circle

Riverside, CA 92503

951.200.2215

DISCOVER THE FREEDOM OF ONLINE HOMEBUYING:

Century Communities is proud to feature its industry-first online homebuying experience on all available homes in California.

How it works:



Shop homes at CenturyCommunities

Click "Buy Now" on any available home

Fill out a quick Buy Online form

Electronically submit an initial earnest money deposit Electronically sign a purchase contract via DocuSign®

Learn more about the Buy Online experience at .

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS ) is one of the nation's largest homebuilders, an industry leader in online home sales, and the highest-ranked homebuilder on Newsweek's list of America's Most Trustworthy Companies 2025-consecutively awarded for a second year-and Newsweek's list of the World's Most Trustworthy Companies 2025. Through its Century Communities and Century Complete brands, Century's mission is to build attractive, high-quality homes at affordable prices to provide its valued customers with A HOME FOR EVERY DREAM®. Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding - including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Company operates in 17 states and over 45 markets across the U.S., and also offers title, insurance and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Home Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loans subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit .

SOURCE Century Communities, Inc.