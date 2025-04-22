REBEL FUELS EXPANDS LEADERSHIP TEAM WITH KEY INDUSTRY EXPERTS TO ACCELERATE CARBON-NEUTRAL FUEL DEVELOPMENT

NEW YORK, April 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Rebel Fuels Inc., a Delaware Public Benefit Corporation dedicated to transforming waste carbon dioxide (CO2) into carbon-neutral fuels, today announced the appointment of Dr. Kendra P. Kuhl to its Advisory Board and Nicholas Dreves as Head of Carbon. These strategic appointments strengthen the company's expertise in carbon transformation technology and environmental attributes as it advances its mission to decarbonize the world's fuel supply.

In joining Rebel Fuels' Advisory Board, Dr. Kuhl brings two decades of pioneering experience in CO2 electrochemistry. As co-founder and former Chief Technology Officer of Twelve, she led the development of groundbreaking carbon transformation technology that converts captured CO2 into sustainable products, such as sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), chemicals, and materials traditionally derived from fossil fuels. Her innovative work has earned recognition as a top Innovator Under 35 by MIT Technology Review and a Climate Change Visionary by The New York Times. Dr. Kuhl holds a B.S. in Chemistry from the University of Montana and a Ph.D. in Chemistry from Stanford University.

"Dr. Kuhl's extensive expertise in carbon transformation technology will be invaluable as we develop our solutions for converting waste CO2 into usable fuels," said Toby Tiktinsky, CEO of Rebel Fuels. "Her proven track record in developing and commercializing CO2 conversion systems aligns perfectly with our mission to create a circular carbon economy."

Nicholas Dreves has been appointed as Rebel Fuels' Head of Carbon, where he will lead critical initiatives related to carbon intensity assessment, life cycle analysis, and carbon value creation. With over two decades of experience in the energy sector at premier organizations such as ICF, UNDP, and EcoSecurities, Nick brings a strong background in carbon and climate change initiatives as well as project management. His expertise spans sustainability, energy efficiency, and low-carbon solutions across the energy transition spectrum. Nick will oversee the company's ethanol plant integration studies, development of life cycle assessment models, and carbon value strategies.

"Nick's appointment comes at a pivotal time as we expand our partnerships with ethanol facilities," added Tiktinsky. "His experience in carbon validation and sustainability metrics will help us pave the way to monetize the carbon value of our projects."

These appointments complement Rebel Fuels' existing Advisory Board members Jon Harman and Barbara Toole O'Neil, who joined during the company's launch in January 2025. Together, the expanded team will accelerate Rebel Fuels' efforts to capture biogenic CO2 from sources such as ethanol distilleries, wastewater treatment plants, and biogas facilities, and convert it into carbon-neutral fuels.

About Rebel Fuels Inc.

Rebel Fuels Inc. is a Delaware Public Benefit Corporation dedicated to developing and commercializing carbon recycling technology that converts waste CO2 into carbon-neutral fuels. The company aims to help utilities and industries decarbonize processes that are difficult to electrify. Its mission is to decarbonize the world's fuel supply.

