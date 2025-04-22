CHICKEN SALAD CHICK CONTINUES OKLAHOMA GROWTH WITH NEW EDMOND RESTAURANT

Fast casual concept to celebrate the grand opening of its seventh restaurant in Oklahoma on May 6, offering free chicken salad for a year

ATLANTA, April 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicken Salad Chick , the nation's only fast casual chicken salad restaurant concept, announced today the opening of its seventh restaurant in Oklahoma, located at 1110 E 2nd Street near Target and Lowe's Home Improvement. The local community is invited to celebrate this grand opening on Tuesday, May 6, where the first 100 guests in line will win free chicken salad for a year* .

During the grand opening week, guests can expect to experience the Southern hospitality that Chicken Salad Chick is known for, as well as a community focused mindset with various specials and giveaways. These include:



Tuesday, May 6 – Free Chicken Salad for a Year to the First 100 Guests – The first guest in line at 10am will receive one FREE large Quick Chick of chicken salad per week for an entire year. The next 99 guests in line will receive one FREE large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month for a year.*

Wednesday, May 7 – The first 50 guests to purchase a Chick Trio will receive a FREE 40oz Chicken Salad Chick Tumbler! with lid & straw!**

Thursday, May 8 – The first 50 guests to purchase a Chick Trio will receive a FREE Chicken Salad Chick Canvas Tote Bag!**

Friday, May 9 – The first 50 guests to purchase two Large Quick Chicks will receive a FREE Chicken Salad Chick Large Cooler!*** Saturday, May 10 – The first 50 guests to purchase a Chick Special will receive a FREE Chick Meal on a future visit!****

Chicken Salad Chick of Edmond is owned and operated by Troy Morrison, a seasoned restaurant franchise owner with an extensive portfolio. In addition to overseeing three Chicken Salad Chick restaurants, Morrison manages more than 100 Taco Bell and Wingstop franchises nationwide. His expansion plans for Chicken Salad Chick are ambitious, as he's secured the rights to four more locations across the Oklahoma City and Tulsa markets. The Edmond location marks his fourth opening and the third in the Oklahoma City market under his franchise group, Meauxmentum Strategies and Investments.

Morrison has been rapidly growing his Chicken Salad Chick footprint, having opened Chicken Salad Chick of Moore in August 2024 and Oklahoma City – Quail Springs in October 2024. His expansion efforts extend beyond Oklahoma; in early 2025, he acquired the rights to develop 14 additional locations across Austin, TX, and Indianapolis, IN. Most recently, he celebrated the opening of his third location in Pflugerville, TX in late-March 2025.

"I'm excited about my future with Chicken Salad Chick and the opportunity to continue expanding with such a strong and beloved brand," said Troy Morrison, franchise owner of Chicken Salad Chick of Edmond. "From Oklahoma to Texas and beyond, I see tremendous potential for growth and communities seeking fresh dining options. The brand's unique concept, focus on hospitality, and commitment to quality food resonates deeply with my team and our guests. I look forward to sharing Chicken Salad Chick's one-of-a-kind experience with the Edmond community soon."

Chicken Salad Chick is known for its dozen-plus variety of made-from-scratch chicken salad flavors, fresh side salads, gourmet soups, signature sandwiches, and desserts. The new Edmond restaurant offers in-restaurant and outdoor patio dining, take-out, third-party delivery, and catering options.

"We're thrilled to continue expanding in Oklahoma with Troy Morrison," said Scott Deviney, president and CEO of Chicken Salad Chick. "A little over a month ago, Troy opened his third Chicken Salad Chick restaurant in Texas and quickly saw success. His strong business acumen, paired with his passion for hospitality, makes him an outstanding franchise owner to continue growing with in Oklahoma. Edmond is a fantastic community that values fresh, high-quality food and a welcoming atmosphere – both of which are at the heart of what we do. We look forward to seeing him bring even more Oklahomans together over a meal at Chicken Salad Chick."

Giving back to the community is an important focus for the Edmond team and the Chicken Salad Chick brand, which established the CSC Foundation to support CURE Childhood Cancer and local food banks with fundraisers throughout the year. As part of pre-opening Friends & Family events in Edmond, the restaurant will be raising money for The Toby Keith Foundation, which funds the building and operation of the "OK Kids Korral," a home-away-from-home for children battling cancer.

Chicken Salad Chick of Edmond will be open Monday – Saturday from 10am – 8pm. For more information, visit . Follow Chicken Salad Chick on Facebook and Instagram for the latest news and trends.

For more information on giveaways and specials, visit:



*Guests should arrive early to secure a place in line. The first 100 guests must remain in line and download the Chicken Salad Chick app. Wi-Fi will not be available on site. Once the restaurant opens, guests will make a purchase of "The Chick" or anything of equal/greater value and enter a code in the Chicken Salad Chick app to officially secure their spot. If you leave the line for any reason, your spot will be awarded to the next guest in line. Guests will receive their first free Large Quick Chick electronically to their app the Monday following Grand Opening Day. Your reward will be valid for redemption for 30 days upon delivery.

**Must download the Chicken Salad Chick app, be 16 years or older, and purchase a Chick Trio. Not valid with any other offers. Limit 1 reward per guest present. Dine in only.

***Guest must be 16 years or older and must purchase two Large Quick Chicks. Not valid with any other offers. Limit 1 reward per guest present. Dine in only.

****Guest must be 16 years or older and must purchase the Chick Special. Not valid with any other offers. Limit 1 reward per guest present. Dine in only.

About Chicken Salad Chick

Chicken Salad Chick serves full-flavored, Southern-style chicken salad made from scratch and served from the heart. With more than a dozen original chicken salad flavors as well as fresh side salads, gourmet soups, signature sandwiches and delicious desserts, Chicken Salad Chick's robust menu is a perfect fit for any guest. Founded in Auburn, Alabama, by Stacy and Kevin Brown, in 2008, Chicken Salad Chick has grown to more than 295 restaurants in 21 states. Today, under the leadership of Scott Deviney and the Chicken Salad Chick team, the brand is continuing its rapid expansion with both franchise and company locations. Chicken Salad Chick has received numerous accolades including rankings in the 2023 Entrepreneur Franchise 500, Franchise Times' Fast & Serious for the third consecutive year, Fast Casual's Top Movers and Shakers from 2018 to 2024, QSR's Best Franchise Deals in 2019, 2020, 2022 and 2024, and Franchise Business Review's Top Food Franchises list from 2019-2024. See for additional information.

