Unlock Global Investments: Explore Foreign Ownership Limitations Data Across 50 Countries

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Optimize your overseas investment strategies with the comprehensive Foreign Ownership Limitations data, covering 50 countries, 37 fields, and 58 exchanges. Utilize this tool to avoid breaching investment limits and customize it to fit your specific needs, with delivery-based solutions that integrate seamlessly into your systems. Ideal for data analysts, CEOs, directors, and more, this resource is essential for foreign investors, index providers, and law firms to assess free float calculations accurately.

Comprehensive data that covers the limits and restrictions on investing abroad.

Foreign Ownership Limitations cover the limits on the amount a foreign firm or individual can invest in a business in another country through buying shares. This information is used by index providers in determining the "free float".

The product has a coverage of 50 countries, 37 fields, and 58 Exchanges. The information can be loaded into internal systems that allow trading and settlement engines to accurately calculate whether a transaction will breach the limits.

The product can be easily customized to meet each individual customer's needs through a range of customization options:



Delivery-based solutions to complement existing client infrastructure.

Content provided at the geographical or portfolio holding level.

Feeds containing particular formats, field content, and integrated client-level data items.

Foreign Investment Details

Foreign Investors: A Foreign investor can be either a natural person or a corporation/company, who has made an investment in business interests located in another country.

Total number of stocks held directly by foreigners: It indicates the total number of shares held by foreign stockholders in a company.

Direct holding ratio by foreigners: The foreign investors' holding ratio is the ratio between the total number of stocks held by foreigners and the total number of outstanding shares issued by the company. Upper limit on foreign investment: Upper limit on foreign investment is the maximum investment level allowed by the government to the foreign person/company.

Who should buy this Database?

Job Titles



Data Analyst

Chief Executive Officer

Director

Senior Vice President

Product Development Manager

Vice President President

Organizations



Foreign Investors (individual/company)

Index providers Law firms

