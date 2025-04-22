Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
JMU Expert Available To Discuss The Legacy Of Pope Francis, Upcoming Conclave


2025-04-22 12:01:15
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HARRISONBURG, Va., April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pope Francis died April 21 at the age of 88. Born Jorge Mario Bergoglio in 1936 in Argentina, he was the first pope from Latin America. Following the resignation of Pope Benedict XVI, Pope Francis was elected as his successor on March 13, 2013.

James Madison University's Jennifer Aycock , an assistant professor of religion, is available to discuss the life and legacy of Pope Francis and next steps for the Vatican as they begin the mourning process and prepare the conclave to elect the next pope.

“Pope Francis likened the church to a field hospital, a place of care and presence for the disenfranchised, poor and marginalized,” said Aycock.“Migrants, as well as young adults living in zones of conflict such as in South Sudan and Democratic Republic of Congo where the pope intentionally visited, held a primary place in his vision of the church and of the ministry of Christ.”

“As the first pope from the Jesuit order, Francis pastorally opened the door of the church, shifting perceptions as well as ministry foci from rules to presence, from hierarchy to being with the people as he and so many Catholics understand Christ was and is. He repeatedly spoke moral truth to power rooted in a vision of the church and Christ, who stands with the poor and those living on the margins of political power,” added Aycock.

To arrange interviews with Aycock, please contact Chad Saylor, ... .

CONTACT: Chad Saylor James Madison University ...

