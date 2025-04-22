Nashville's Trauma Informed Academy Becomes Nonprofit

Everyone is impacted by overwhelming events.

Transition to increase scope and span.

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Trauma Informed Academy, a leader in trauma-responsive education and training, is excited to announce its transition to a nonprofit organization, officially separating from EPower and Associates , Inc. This strategic move allows The Trauma Informed Academyto fully dedicate its efforts to its new mission: reducing the time, trauma, and costs of healing across generations.Founded by Elizabeth Power , The Trauma Informed Academyhas long been at the forefront of providing trauma-informed care education, offering innovative programs designed to help individuals and organizations better understand and respond to trauma. As a nonprofit entity, the Academy will expand its reach and deepen its impact, with a renewed focus on accessibility and community engagement.“Our goal has always been to make trauma-informed processes more accessible and effective,” said Elizabeth Power, founder of The Trauma Informed Academy.“By transitioning to a nonprofit organization, we can concentrate on initiatives that directly support communities and individuals affected by powerful overwhelming events, without the constraints of a for-profit model.”The new organization's mission is clear: to reduce the time it takes for individuals to heal, to minimize the trauma of the healing process, and lower the overall costs associated with recovery. This mission is rooted in the understanding that trauma is not an isolated experience but one that can affect multiple generations.The Trauma Informed Academyenvisions a future where the effects of trauma are significantly diminished across seven generations. The organization aims to achieve this through dramatic increases in trauma-responsive emotional intelligence and resilience, paired with significant reductions in interpersonal trauma. This long-term vision emphasizes the importance of equipping future generations with the skills and support needed to break the cycle of trauma and build stronger, more compassionate communities.“By focusing on skills that support generational change, we hope to create a ripple effect that transforms how we all respond to overwhelming events,” Power added.“Our vision for seven generations is ambitious, but it is driven by the belief that with the right tools and support, we can dramatically increase trauma-responsive emotional intelligence and sturdiness while reducing events that terrify people.” The TIA's model, Trauma-Responsive Emotional Intelligence, is present-focused, strength-based and has more options for collaboration and power-sharing than many. It relies on the evidence that more people would prefer to strengthen their emotional intelligence over a diagnosis of mental disorder.As a nonprofit, The Trauma Informed Academyplans to expand its range of programs and resources, making them more accessible to underserved communities and individuals who may not have the means to afford traditional trauma care services. The Academy will also seek partnerships with other organizations and stakeholders to promote policies and practices that support trauma-responsive care on a broader scale.The transition to nonprofit status marks a significant milestone in the Academy's journey, positioning it to make an even greater impact in the field of trauma care. The Trauma Informed Academyinvites supporters, partners, and the community to join in this transformative journey, as it works towards a future where healing from trauma is more efficient, less painful, and more affordable for everyone.For more information about The Trauma Informed Academyand its new mission, please visit .

