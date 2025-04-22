Fountain Life Expands To Iconic One Thousand Museum In Downtown Miami

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Designed by the late Pritzker Prize-winning architect Zaha Hadid, One Thousand Museum is a 62-story landmark known for its curving exoskeleton, panoramic Biscayne Bay views and ultra-luxury design. The interior space carefully blends refined architectural detailing, natural textures and elegant finishes, creating an atmosphere that reflects Fountain Life's commitment to delivering transformative care in surroundings that inspire well-being, confidence and calm.

"Our vision has always been to embed world-class preventative care within spaces that elevate and inspire," said Dr. William Kapp, CEO and co-founder of Fountain Life. "We want our centers to feel more like a wellness retreat than a medical clinic, and there is no better home for our Miami expansion than One Thousand Museum-a building that, like Fountain Life, was designed to defy expectations and stand at the forefront of innovation."

One Thousand Museum's elite amenities, such as a rooftop helipad, private sky lounge and full-floor residences, have helped establish the tower as a global icon of ultra-luxury living and create an exclusive experience that mirrors the tailored service for which Fountain Life is known.

"Fountain Life's arrival perfectly complements the spirit of One Thousand Museum," said the Board of Directors at One Thousand Museum. "Partnering with a brand that champions longevity, precision, and transformative health reinforces the tower's vision to offer not just luxury, but meaningful, future-forward living."

In addition to Fountain Life's signature longevity-focused services, including full-body and brain MRI scans, genetic and metabolic profiling, cardiac imaging and personalized health optimization programs, Fountain Life has partnered with global health technology leader Philips to bring cutting-edge diagnostic imaging to its Miami center.

"By integrating Philips' advanced Spectral CT 7500 and Ambition 1.5T MRI systems, Fountain Life is redefining early detection and longevity care with faster, more precise, and comfortable scans that can identify serious conditions before symptoms appear," said Erin Hecht, Philips North America.

Fountain Life's expansion into this landmark location marks a bold new chapter in its mission to elevate healthcare into luxury living-a proactive lifestyle rooted in design, technology and longevity. The Miami center joins existing Florida locations in Naples and Orlando, and locations in New York and Texas, with additional centers planned in elite urban destinations across the country.

For more information about Fountain Life and its longevity-focused healthcare solutions, visit .

About Fountain Life

Fountain Life is the world's leading science-backed longevity center, harnessing the power of AI and cutting-edge diagnostics to transform how we detect, prevent, and treat disease. By uniting a team of expert longevity physicians, health coaches, and nutritionists, Fountain Life delivers deeply personalized health optimization plans, early detection of life-threatening conditions, and 24/7 concierge medical care. Members also gain exclusive access to advanced regenerative therapies designed to slow aging and extend health span-all within thoughtfully designed, elevated environments that reflect the company's commitment to proactive, precision-based healthcare. Learn more at .

SOURCE Fountain Life