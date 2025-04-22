Microcloud Hologram Developed An Innovative Blockchain Reconstruction Solution To Strengthen Crypto System Security

SHENZHEN, China, April 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MicroCloud Hologram Inc. (NASDAQ: HOLO ) ("HOLO" or the "Company"), a Hologram Digital Twins Technology provider, today announced that it developed an innovative solution aiming to provide an effective reconstruction for blockchain when it gets attacked. The solution employs verifiable secret sharing (VSS) technology to ensure that the blockchain system can quickly restore and maintain data integrity and consistency even under extreme circumstances.

HOLO's blockchain reconstruction solution is based on the following components:

Verifiable secret sharing (VSS)

VSS is a cryptographic technique that allows a private key to be split into multiple shares and distributed to different participants. These shares are meaningless individually, and the original secret can only be reconstructed when a certain number of shares are pooled. VSS is used to protect private keys and ensure that users can recover their blockchain data even if some of the nodes are compromised.

Redundant storage on distributed nodes

In order to improve the fault tolerance of the system, HOLO uses a redundant storage mechanism on distributed nodes. This means that each node not only stores its own copy of the ledger, but also stores part of the ledger information of other nodes. In this way, even if some nodes are damaged, other nodes can use the redundant information to help rebuild the lost data.

Dynamic participant selection and verification

Participant selection and verification are crucial in blockchain systems. By dynamically selecting participants and verifying them rigorously, it is ensured that only trusted nodes can participate in the blockchain maintenance and data reconstruction process. This greatly reduces the impact of malicious nodes on the system.

Reward and punishment mechanisms

In order to eliminate the incentives for dishonest reconstruction, HOLO designed a set of incentives and punishments. Under this mechanism, users who honestly participate in reconstruction will be rewarded, while users who try to destroy or tamper with data will face severe punishment. This mechanism effectively improves the security and reliability of the system.

In contrast to traditional reconstruction mechanisms, the scheme is able to take effect immediately, without waiting for negotiation and trust establishment between different blockchain parties. Each user can reconstruct their own data independently without relying on other untrustworthy participants. Through VSS and incentive mechanisms, the scheme greatly improves the security of the blockchain system in the face of malicious attacks. All operations in the reconstruction process are transparent and traceable, ensuring data integrity and consistency.

HOLO's innovative blockchain reconstruction solution provides a new kind of security for encrypted systems. By introducing verifiable secret sharing technology, the solution not only protects against malicious attacks, but also quickly recovers the system in the event of an attack, ensuring the security and integrity of data. With the continuous development and application of blockchain technology, this solution from HOLO will undoubtedly bring a far-reaching impact to the entire industry.

About MicroCloud Hologram Inc.

MicroCloud Hologram Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLO ) engages in the research and development, and application of holographic technology. MicroCloud Hologram provides its holographic technology services to its customers worldwide. MicroCloud Hologram also provides holographic digital twin technology services and has a proprietary holographic digital twin technology resource library. MicroCloud holographic digital twin technology resource library captures shapes and objects in 3D holographic form by utilizing a combination of holographic digital twin software, digital content, spatial data-driven data science, holographic digital cloud algorithm, and holographic 3D capture technology. MicroCloud Hologram technology services include holographic light detection and ranging (LiDAR) solutions based on holographic technology, holographic LiDAR point cloud algorithms architecture design, technical holographic imaging solutions, holographic LiDAR sensor chip design, and holographic vehicle intelligent vision technology to service customers that provide holographic advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

Safe Harbor Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Among other things, the business outlook and quotations from management in this press release, as well as the Company's strategic and operational plans, contain forward−looking statements. The Company may also make written or oral forward−looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on Forms 20−F and 6−K, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward−looking statement, including but not limited to the following: the Company's goals and strategies; the Company's future business development, financial condition and results of operations; the expected growth of the AR holographic industry; and the Company's expectations regarding demand for and market acceptance of its products and services. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F and current report on Form 6-K and other documents filed with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable laws.

SOURCE MicroCloud Hologram Inc.

