Inventhelp Inventor Develops Newly Designed Decoy For Waterfowl Hunters (LJD-471)

PITTSBURGH, April 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a lifelike decoy for waterfowl hunters that would better mimic the quacks and mating calls of live ducks," said an inventor, from Jamaica, N.Y., "so I invented the TRAITOR. My design could result in a more productive and more enjoyable hunting trip."

The patent-pending invention provides a realistic duck decoy for waterfowl hunters. In doing so, it helps attract ducks to a sportsman's hunting area. As a result, it could increase the chances of making successful kills. It also offers an improved alternative to conventional floating decoys. The invention features a compact and realistic design that is easy to use so it is ideal for waterfowl hunters. Additionally, a prototype model and technical drawings are available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Long Island sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-LJD-471, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

