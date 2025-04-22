Strategic Merger: Focus IT Group Innovates IT Services For Legal & Financial Markets

"This merger isn't just about scaling-we're building something genuinely better," said David Bensinger, CEO of Focus IT. "Our goal is to lead with innovation and compassion-empowering clients, supporting our team and mentoring the next generation", added Andrew Piper, COO of Focus IT.

What Sets Focus IT Apart



Customer-First Innovation: Solutions designed for the legal and financial sectors-Focus IT offers enterprise-grade protection and IT services built for today's forward-thinking businesses.



Powerful Solutions: Focus IT fuses Bensinger's robust cybersecurity framework with FocusNY's advanced IT management systems. From encrypted communication to multi-layered network protection, Focus IT safeguards sensitive case data, financial systems and information at every touchpoint.

Fresh Identity: With the merger now complete, the new brand and website have officially launched! Reflecting the bold, modern identity behind the company's trusted solutions, built to reflect the energy and mission of the newly combined teams.

Collaborative Leadership

David and Andrew lead with a people-first philosophy. As a veteran in the IT sector, David is a longtime advocate for workforce development, actively volunteering with Per Scholas to mentor aspiring tech professionals and build opportunities for the NYC community. Andrew, known for translating complex IT into clear, strategic outcomes, brings a sharp operational eye shaped by decades of supporting environments that include financial firms and creative agencies. Both leaders ensure that Focus IT is technically sound, client-focused, responsive and reliable.

What's Next for Focus IT?

With the merger now complete, Focus IT is delivering enhanced solutions and support to both new and long-standing clients. They place a strong emphasis on education and awareness, with upcoming webinars and events planned on topics such as cybersecurity, AI and other critical issues that influence everyday business operations. To learn more about the newly merged company, its services or to contact them directly, visit

