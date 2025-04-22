Zimbis Announces Strategic Partnership With Argen To Bring Smarter Inventory Solutions To Dental Labs

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., April 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Zimbis, the leader in automated inventory management solutions for dental labs, is excited to announce a strategic partnership with Argen, the largest global dental lab supplier. This collaboration brings together two industry leaders with a shared mission: to empower dental laboratories with smarter, more efficient, and more profitable business operations.

Through this partnership, dental labs will benefit from:



Greater profitability through automation and waste reduction of supplies



Total inventory control with real-time analytics, intelligent tracking and seamless ordering

More predictable outcomes for streamlined compliant workflows

"At Zimbis, we're driven by the opportunity to make complex operations simpler for dental laboratories," said Louis Visser, President Zimbis . "By partnering with Argen, we're giving labs access to innovative technology and supply solutions that allow them to control their inventory, optimize workflows, and maximize profitability."

"This partnership is all about enabling labs to be more efficient and more successful," said Juston Gates, Executive Vice President at Argen . "Combining Zimbis' automation technology with Argen's best-in-class products will help our customers gain control around supplies, reduce costs, and improve business processes across the board."

About Argen

Argen is the world's leading dental lab supply company, offering high-quality products and solutions to laboratories across the globe. With a reputation for innovation and customer commitment, Argen continues to set the standard in the dental industry.

About Zimbis

Zimbis delivers advanced Inventory Intelligence solutions tailored for dental labs and dental practices. Its automated dispensing solutions streamline supply workflows, reduce waste, improve compliance, and help businesses make data-driven decisions that drive profitability and operational efficiency.

Website: |

SOURCE Zimbis

