SONIFI Now Available On Oracle Cloud Marketplace

LOS ANGELES, April 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SONIFI , a leading provider of hospitality technology and an Oracle partner, today announced SORA is now available on Oracle Cloud Marketplace and can be deployed on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), and integrates with OPERA Cloud via the Oracle Hospitality Integration Platform (OHIP). Oracle Cloud Marketplace is a centralized repository of enterprise applications offered by Oracle and Oracle partners.

OCI's modern cloud architecture enables leading hotels to provide the best Wi-Fi and interactive TV experiences from SONIFI without needing an onsite interface, changing networks, or purchasing licenses and adapters for each product. With OHIP, SONIFI can integrate its offerings with a hotel property's Oracle Cloud Property Management System (PMS) to enhance in-room guest experiences and offer revenue opportunities for hotels. Customers get access to leading compute, storage, data management, security, integration, HPC, artificial intelligence (AI), and blockchain services to augment and help modernize their critical workloads.

Oracle Cloud Marketplace is a one-stop shop for Oracle customers seeking trusted business applications offering unique business solutions. OCI is a cloud designed to run any application faster, and more securely, for less. OCI can help address a variety of data privacy, sovereign AI, and low latency requirements as it is the only hyperscaler capable of delivering 150+ AI and cloud services at the edge, in a customer's datacenter, across clouds, or in the public cloud. Oracle's distributed cloud delivers the benefits of the cloud with greater control and flexibility while also providing the consistent performance, SLAs, and global pricing for which OCI has become known.

"We're committed to giving our customers industry-leading technology that helps them drive guest satisfaction, loyalty, and revenue. Being available to them on Oracle Cloud Marketplace is key to achieving those goals," said Kara Heermans, Senior Vice President of Product Management and User Experience, SONIFI. "SONIFI's participation in Oracle Cloud Marketplace further extends our commitment to the Oracle community and enables customers to reap the benefits of SORA. We look forward to leveraging the power of Oracle Cloud Infrastructure to help us achieve our business goals."

About SONIFI

SONIFI is the largest guest technology provider in hospitality, deployed in more than a million rooms across 5,000 properties around the world. Global brands, ownership and management groups, and hotels of all chain scales trust SONIFI to deliver the best experiences with Wi-Fi, interactive TV, streaming and in-room entertainment. Learn more at sonifi .

About Oracle's Partner Program

Oracle's partner program helps Oracle and its partners drive joint customer success and business momentum. The newly enhanced program provides partners with choice and flexibility, offering several program pathways and a robust range of foundational benefits spanning training and enablement, go-to-market collaboration, technical accelerators, and success support. To learn more, visit .

Trademark

Oracle, Java, MySQL and NetSuite are registered trademarks of Oracle Corporation. NetSuite was the first cloud company-ushering in the new era of cloud computing.

SOURCE SONIFI Solutions

