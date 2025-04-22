NEW POLL: Majority Of Americans Support Lower Drug Prices, Demand Congress Act

Close to 90% say it is important that the government, as the largest purchaser of Rx drugs in the U.S., be able to negotiate the price it pays.

WASHINGTON, April 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- More than three-in-four voters, and 70% of Trump voters, say it is very important for Congress to take action to reduce the price of Rx drugs, according to a new poll commissioned by Arnold Ventures. Two actions Congress could take are widely supported: more than three-quarters of voters say once introduced, any drug price increase should be limited to the rate of inflation. By an 86% to 8% margin voters support Medicare negotiating prices for all prescription drugs and setting those prices no higher than what other wealthy nations pay.

The national survey, conducted by Fabrizio Ward March 19-24, interviewed 1,000 registered voters nationwide and 1,000 registered voters in targeted "toss-up" Congressional districts.

"Voters overwhelmingly agree drug prices are too high and blame drug company profits as the reason," said Tony Fabrizio, partner at Fabrizio, Ward, and Associates. "The pharmaceutical industry has lost the confidence of the electorate, with voters agreeing that drug companies are more focused on profits than making a difference in people's lives."

In fact , 75% view both pharmaceutical companies and health insurance companies as responsible for high prices, with 3-in-5 viewing them as very responsible. Findings show the negative attitude toward these industries is based on real-world experiences, with nearly 60% having had difficulty affording medications in the last 12 months, not taking them as prescribed, or simply not filling the prescription due to costs.

"Drug prices are too high. This isn't a Republican or Democrat issue; voters across the political spectrum are saying enough is enough," said Mark E. Miller, executive vice president of health care at Arnold Ventures . "Congress and the administration must protect and build on Medicare negotiations, as well as take on additional solutions to lower costs, help consumers, and offer significant savings for Americans."

Additional Key Findings:



87% of Trump voters, 96% of Harris voters, and 91% of swing voters believe it is important that Congress take action to reduce the price of prescription drugs.

A majority (75% of Trump voters and 84% of Harris voters) strongly support limiting prescription price increases to the rate of inflation.

More than 7-in-10 think it's very important for the government to negotiate with drug companies on price.

Two-thirds of respondents want Medicare to negotiate for all drugs it currently buys. Nationally, 66% of Trump voters, along with 74% of Harris voters want to negotiate for all drugs right now. And given the choice between saving money to pay for tax cuts through the lower Medicare Rx drug prices or by cutting Medicaid, voters choose lower Rx drug prices by nearly 70 points.

See full results of poll.

Arnold Ventures is a philanthropy that supports research to understand the root causes of America's most persistent and pressing problems, as well as evidence-based solutions to address them. By focusing on systemic change, AV is working to improve the lives of American families, strengthen their communities, and promote their economic opportunity. Since Laura and John Arnold launched their foundation in 2008, the philanthropy has expanded, and Arnold Ventures' focus areas include education, criminal justice, health, infrastructure, and public finance, advocating for bipartisan policy reforms that will lead to lasting, scalable change. The Arnolds became signatories of the Giving Pledge in 2010.

SOURCE Arnold Ventures

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED