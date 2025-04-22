Ageas Reports On The Progress Of Share Buy-Back Programme
|Date
| Number of
Shares
| Total amount
(EUR)
| Average price
(EUR)
| Lowest price
(EUR)
| Highest price
(EUR)
|14-04-2025
|7,487
|394,712
|52.72
|52.40
|53.25
|15-04-2025
|33,770
|1,728,576
|51.19
|50.55
|51.75
|16-04-2025
|4,761
|250,025
|52.52
|51.70
|53.10
|17-04-2025
|6,256
|330,026
|52.75
|52.60
|52.95
|18-04-2025
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|52,274
|2,703,339
|51.71
|50.55
|53.25
Since the start of the share buy-back programme on 16 September 2024, Ageas has bought back 2,973,179 shares for a total amount of EUR 146,719,973. This corresponds to 1.49% of the total shares outstanding.
The overview relating to the share buy-back programme is available on our website .
Attachment
-
Pdf version of the press release
