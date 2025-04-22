(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Ageas reports on the progress of share buy-back programme Further to the initiation of the share buy-back programme announced on 28 August 2024, Ageas reports the purchase of 52,274 Ageas shares in the period from 14-04-2025 until 18-04-2025.

Date Number of

Shares Total amount

(EUR) Average price

(EUR) Lowest price

(EUR) Highest price

(EUR) 14-04-2025 7,487 394,712 52.72 52.40 53.25 15-04-2025 33,770 1,728,576 51.19 50.55 51.75 16-04-2025 4,761 250,025 52.52 51.70 53.10 17-04-2025 6,256 330,026 52.75 52.60 52.95 18-04-2025 - - - - - Total 52,274 2,703,339 51.71 50.55 53.25

Since the start of the share buy-back programme on 16 September 2024, Ageas has bought back 2,973,179 shares for a total amount of EUR 146,719,973. This corresponds to 1.49% of the total shares outstanding.

The overview relating to the share buy-back programme is available on our website .

