Ageas Reports On The Progress Of Share Buy-Back Programme


2025-04-22 11:45:48
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Ageas reports on the progress of share buy-back programme

Further to the initiation of the share buy-back programme announced on 28 August 2024, Ageas reports the purchase of 52,274 Ageas shares in the period from 14-04-2025 until 18-04-2025.

Date Number of
Shares 		Total amount
(EUR) 		Average price
(EUR) 		Lowest price
(EUR) 		Highest price
(EUR)
14-04-2025 7,487 394,712 52.72 52.40 53.25
15-04-2025 33,770 1,728,576 51.19 50.55 51.75
16-04-2025 4,761 250,025 52.52 51.70 53.10
17-04-2025 6,256 330,026 52.75 52.60 52.95
18-04-2025 - - - - -
Total 52,274 2,703,339 51.71 50.55 53.25

Since the start of the share buy-back programme on 16 September 2024, Ageas has bought back 2,973,179 shares for a total amount of EUR 146,719,973. This corresponds to 1.49% of the total shares outstanding.

The overview relating to the share buy-back programme is available on our website .

Attachment

  • Pdf version of the press release

MENAFN22042025004107003653ID1109458909

