Daisy Gallagher Honored With Muses Award In Greece For Global Leadership In Communications

Demetrios Katis, President of Muses Awards, Greece, presents Daisy Gallagher of the U.S. with a special award“In Recognition of Outstanding Contribution,” in acknowledgment of her extraordinary work and leadership.

Muses Award Stage and Presentation Ceremony

Muses Award Levadia, Greece Opening Ceremony

Muses Film Award Festival Opening Ceremony, pictured Demetrios Katis, President of Muses Film Awards, Mayor Dimitris Karamanis, Daisy Gallagher

Muses Master Class

U.S. Visionary Recognized at International Film Awards held in Greece for Global Leadership in Communication and Diplomacy

- Daisy GallagherWASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- U.S. business leader and communications strategist Daisy Gallagher, Chairwoman and CEO of Gallagher & Gallagher Worldwide, Inc. was honored at the 2025 MUSES FILM AWARDS – Levadia International Film Festival with a distinguished award recognizing her outstanding leadership in public affairs, strategic communication, and global advocacy.The award was presented to Gallagher during the official Muses Awards Ceremony by Demetrios Katis, the festival's visionary Founder and President. "The recognition highlighted her ongoing legacy as an influencer and connector between industries, governments, and cultures - a fitting embodiment of the timeless spirit of the Muses. Daisy Gallagher's presence at the inaugural edition of the MUSES FILM AWARDS – Levadia International Film Festival marked a defining moment for our institution." stated Katis, "Her contributions went far beyond expectations-she delivered a master class that offered deep, actionable insight into the power of public affairs, strategic communication, and the role of cultural diplomacy in creative industries. Her wisdom, elegance, and unique experience left a lasting impression on both our audience and the spirit of the festival itself. During the official Muses Film Awards Ceremony, I had the distinct honor of presenting Daisy with a special award“In Recognition of Outstanding Contribution,” in acknowledgment of her extraordinary work and leadership. The award was conferred as part of the 2025 MUSES FILM AWARDS – Levadia International Film Festival.” added Katis.“The Muses Award she received honors her outstanding leadership in government relations, communications, and advocacy at the highest levels, as well as her long-standing support for the arts as a vehicle of global connection. She truly represents the timeless values of the Muses: clarity of vision, depth of knowledge, and the courage to inspire.” he stated.“As the Founder and President of the MUSES FILM AWARDS – Levadia International Film Festival, and a composer and director committed to promoting both Greek and Western culture through the arts and media, it was a profound honor for me to host her in Levadia. In my role as a Board Member of the Athanasios Botsis Foundation for the Advancement of Journalism, the leading journalism institution in the European Union, I recognize the tremendous impact of voices like Daisy's in shaping global discourse. We would be delighted to welcome her back as a central figure in our next edition.” Katis concluded.Gallagher reflected on the experience and the significance of the Muses Film Awards:“To stand in the birthplace of mythology and be honored for a life's work dedicated to communication/storytelling and diplomacy is truly humbling,” said Daisy Gallagher.“This event is not only a celebration of cinema - it is a call to the world to honor truth, talent, and the creative spirit. I am deeply moved to have been part of this extraordinary moment in Levadia"."I would like to thank and compliment all the people involved, Demetrios Katis, Mayor Dimitris Karamanis and Mrs. Karamanis, dignitaries who supported this program, the organizers and volunteers, judges, businesses who participated, and the people of Levadia who were so welcoming to all of us". Gallagher added.“I congratulate the filmmakers, artists, and other leaders whose work were also recognized. The history, beauty of Levadia and the kindness of its people will always stay with me.” concluded Gallagher,“I encourage those interested to register early for next year's event, if it is anything like the inaugural, which I am certain it will be, it is not to be missed!”The MUSES FILM AWARDS – Levadia International Film Festival (LIFF), held April 4–6, 2025, brought together filmmakers, dignitaries, and artists from over 20 countries. Judges for the 2025 festival included a world-renowned panel of artists, diplomats, and cultural leaders such Paul Kotrotsios, Fenia Adamidi, Takis Chrysikakos, Philip Dennis Modinos, Nassos Vakalis, Andrei Muntean, Balazs Bokor, Paris Katsivelos.VIP guests and award recipients also included acclaimed actress, director and author Mimi Denissi, and Loula Loi Alafoyiannis, President and Founder of the Euro-American Women's Council (EAWC). Sculptures showcased in the event included those from Exssekias Tpiboy, renowned sculptor, painter, and mosaic artist with exhibitions in Greece and U.S., included were his Daphne, Ephesian Artemis, Sphinx, Persephone inspired by Hellenic mythology, women, nature, and Eros.Filmmakers recognized for their work, included:.Best Actor: Allesandro Vantini – Meden Agan: Nothing Beyond Measure (Italy).Best International Feature Film: No Way Home – Yousaf Ali Khan (United Kingdom).Best Music Video: The Promise – Jay Carney (USA).Best Greek Short Film: A 10 Minute Swim – Achilles Tsoutsis (Greece).Best Short Documentary: My Own Worst Enemy – Nicola Napoli (Italy).Best Historical Film: Tears of Blood – Joshua Clay (Germany).Best Cinematography: Some Kind of Justice – KC Eke (USA).Best Experimental Film: Songs From Within – Nefeli Chrysa Avgeris (Switzerland).Best Sci-Fi/Fantasy Film: The Old Man and the Demon Sword – Fábio Powers (Portugal).Best Animated Film: The Threshold – Walter Rastelli (Italy).Best Production Design: Some Kind of Justice – Brian Jervay (USA).Best First-Time Filmmaker: Safara – Paolo Calcagni (Italy).Best Student Film: The Sound – Dimitris Chrisostomidis (Greece).Best Actress: Marta Tomas – For Jade (Angola).Best Levadia Film: Aneparkeia – Vasileios Tsemperlidis (Greece).Best AI Film: Whispers Through the Veil – Baiii L (China).Best Director: Baruch Nsangu Tadisi – For Jade (Angola).Best Producer: Martha Lilia Lopez Saenz – The Great Warning (Mexico).Best Original Screenplay: Juan Carlos Salas Tamez – The Great Warning (Mexico).Best Ancient Greek Myth Film: The Peloponnesian War – Simos Sofos (Greece).Best Human Rights Film: Threads – Fanis Topsachalidis (Greece).Best International Short Film: The Most Beautiful Among Mothers – Mahmoud Abu Jazi (Palestine).Best Original Soundtrack: Safara – Mauro Aspite, Massimo Ciancarelli, Luca Di Nisio, Riccardo Melena, Alessandro Ricciutelli (Italy).Best Original Song: Another Time – Yasunori Henmi (Japan)The second annual MUSES Film Awards is scheduled to take place May of 2026 (May 7-10).________________________________________ABOUT DAISY GALLAGHERDaisy Gallagher is a respected global communications strategist, certified executive project officer, and executive leadership expert. As CEO of Gallagher & Gallagher Worldwide, she has led award-winning initiatives in both the public and private sectors. Gallagher is a Board Advisor/Member of several enterprises and a member of the National Press Club, Washington DC. Gallagher & Gallagher Worldwide, Inc. is a global communications and strategic affairs agency known for developing high-impact campaigns in diplomacy, sustainability, innovation, and crisis response, serving clients across government, academia, industry, and the arts. She has been recognized for her work in public affairs, sustainability, and thought leadership worldwide. Over her 30-year career, she and her company have received more than 100 national and international awards and recognitions for excellence in communications, innovation, leadership, business, and advocacy across industriesABOUT DEMETRIOS KATISDemetrios Katis is a renowned Greek-American composer, director, and journalist. Founder and President of the Muses Film Awards – Levadia International Film Festival, Katis is a multi-award-winning artist recognized internationally for his epic orchestral scores, cinematic direction, and contributions to cultural diplomacy. He is also Deputy Vice President of the prestigious Athanasios Botsis Foundation for the Advancement of Journalism in the EU. Through his leadership, the Muses Film Awards have become a symbol of excellence in international cinema and arts

D, ... or

M.Michaels Gallagher & Gallagher Worldwide, Inc.

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.