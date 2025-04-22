Global Wealth Management Expands With New Office In Boynton Beach

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla., April 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Wealth Management (GWM) is proud to announce the opening of a new office located at 3695 Boynton Beach Blvd Suite 9, Boynton Beach, FL 33436 , significantly extending its reach into the vibrant communities of Boca Raton, Boynton Beach, and Delray Beach. This expansion enables GWM to deepen its commitment to providing personalized and simplified retirement planning, comprehensive wealth management services across Palm Beach County.

John Murphy , Chief Client Officer at GWM, will lead the Boynton Beach office. With over a decade of leadership experience helping individuals and families navigate retirement, John is known for his thoughtful guidance, exceptional client focus, and passion for creating meaningful retirement solutions.

"Our mission has always been to guide clients to and through a confident retirement," said Grant Conness , Co-Founder and Managing Director. "Opening this new office underscores our dedication not only to accessibility, but also to building authentic, lasting relationships within the communities we serve."

The Boynton Beach office will offer fiduciary-based advice, including retirement income planning, advanced tax strategies, Social Security optimization, estate planning coordination, and investment management aligned with each client's unique needs.

"As we grow, our priority remains meeting our clients where they are," said Andrew Costa , Co-Founder and Managing Director. "This expansion allows us to further cultivate a community where personalized relationships flourish, ensuring clients achieve clarity and confidence about their financial futures."

John Murphy added, "I'm honored to lead this expansion and especially excited to foster meaningful connections with the individuals and families of Palm Beach County. We're dedicated to building a welcoming community where retirement planning becomes simpler and more approachable for everyone."

About Global Wealth Management

GWM focuses on retirement, income, and estate planning strategies for individuals and families planning for or living in retirement. We have offices in Fort Lauderdale, Weston, Coral Springs and Boynton Beach. For more information visit .

Securities offered only by duly registered individuals of Madison Avenue Securities, LLC (MAS), member FINRA/SIPC. Investment advisory services offered only by duly registered individuals of Global Wealth Management Advisory Inc. (GWM), a registered investment advisor. Registration as an investment advisor does not imply any level of skill or training. GWM and MAS are not affiliated entities. Insurance services are offered through Global Wealth Retirement Planning, LLC.

Marketing Division

954-533-7144

[email protected]

SOURCE Global Wealth Management

