PXM Services Leader Ntara Honored At Akeneo Unlock Chicago

JOHNSON CITY, TN, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Ntara, an Akeneo Gold Solution Partner in North America, was recognized with the Growth Award at Akeneo's Unlock Chicago. This award recognizes Ntara's dedication to the partnership and both companies' growth over the last year.Together, Akeneo and Ntara help industrial manufacturers, consumer brands, distributors, and retailers deploy Akeneo Product Cloud, typically achieving measurable ROI within a year.“Akeneo is a leader in PIM and product experience,” says Andy Didyk, Ntara CEO.“We love the versatility and agility of this platform and are committed to this partnership. This award reflects the expertise we've developed on the Akeneo platform and our joint commitment to growth in product experience management.”Akeneo's intelligent Product Cloud solution, partnered with Ntara's expertise in complex integration and global PXM strategy, empower companies to scale digital commerce. Both Akeneo and Ntara have long been committed to solving real business problems and creating a competitive advantage for clients.“Our partnership with Ntara further illustrates our commitment to providing businesses with comprehensive and seamless product experience management solutions,” said Eric Feuerstein, Akeneo's Director of Americas Channel.“Ntara shares our desire to empower brands to deliver richer, more consistent product information across all channels, ultimately driving stronger customer engagement and sales.”About NtaraNtara consults and implements PIM, DAM, and digital commerce software. They are leaders in product experience management (PXM) strategy and integration for manufacturers, brands, distributors, and retailers. Ntara's services include primary research and PXM roadmapping, architecting, implementation, integration, and customization. They also provide full-service support for long-term PXM strategy. Learn more at Ntara.About AkeneoAkeneo is the product experience (PX) company and global leader in Product Information Management (PIM); creating a world where every product interaction is an experiencethat guides consumers and professionals to the best purchase anytime, anywhere. Akeneo empowers business leaders with software, education, and an engaged community all focused on the practice of product experience management.Leading global brands, manufacturers, distributors, and retailers, including Chico's, CarParts, TaylorMade Golf, Rail Europe, Kering, and more trust Akeneo to scale and customize their omnichannel commerce initiatives. Using Akeneo's intelligent Product Cloud, companies can create elevated product experiences with user-friendly and AI-powered product data enrichment, management, syndication, and supplier data onboarding; as well as a comprehensive app marketplace and partner network to meet business and buyer needs. For more information:Download the latest thought leadership from Ntara, compliments of Akeneo and Ntara.

