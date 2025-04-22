32 Students From Jamia Millia's Academy Crack Civil Services Exam 2024

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 22 (IANS) Thirty-two candidates who received coaching and training in the Residential Coaching Academy (RCA) of Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) have been selected in UPSC's Civil Services Exam 2024, said an official on Tuesday.

A total of 78 students from RCA appeared in the interview, out of which 32 have been finally selected. Twelve out of 32 selected candidates are women, said an official statement.

Alfred Thomas, who secured the All India 33rd rank, is the best performer from the RCA this year. He is followed closely by Iram Choudhary, who has secured the 40th rank and Ruchika Jha, whose rank is 51, said a statement.

RCA was established in 2010 by the University Grants Commission (UGC) under the aegis of the Centre for Coaching and Career Planning (CC&CP), JMI.

Vice Chancellor of JMI, Prof. Mazhar Asif, said,“It is a matter of tremendous pride and satisfaction that RCA JMI has achieved this remarkable feat. Their success strengthens our commitment to empowering aspirants from geographically, economically, and socially marginalised sections of society.”

“Our women candidates have performed exceptionally well and are role models not just for the future aspirants from RCA but for all the girls pursuing various courses at JMI,” said the VC.

Out of the 32 selected candidates, a few are likely to get IAS and IPS services, and the remaining candidates are likely to get IRS, Audit and Account Service, IRTS and other allied services of Group-A as per their ranking and choices.

Registrar JMI Prof. Mahtab Alam Rizvi said, "The UPSC 2024 results reflect the rigorous nature of the training that JMI's RCA delivers at every stage of the preparation for one of the country's toughest exams.”

These results testify to the unwavering dedication of our students and the exceptional guidance provided by our institution. RCA JMI has cultivated an ecosystem of excellence that continues to produce outstanding civil servants for the nation, said Prof. Rizvi.

In-charge, RCA, Prof. Samina Bano's personalised mentorship has been instrumental in securing this outstanding result, as she worked closely with each candidate.

The RCA was established in 2010 by the UGC under the aegis of the Centre for Coaching and Career Planning, JMI, to provide free coaching and residential facilities to the students of SC, ST, Women, and minorities for civil services and other competitive examinations. Students are selected for comprehensive coaching on the basis of an All India written test, followed by individual interviews.

Shruti Sharma, the topper in the UPSC Civil Services Exam 2021, was the star performer from the RCA, JMI.

Since 2010-11 till 2024, RCA has produced more than 300 Civil Servants, including many in IAS, IFS and IPS.