Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Vehicle Accessory To Prevent Cell Phone Use (LJD-467)


2025-04-22 11:16:19
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

PITTSBURGH, April 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a vehicle accessory to prevent drivers from engaging in dangerous calling or texting while driving," said an inventor, from Flushing, N.Y., "so I invented the HANDS FREE GENIE. My design could help provide a safer driving environment."

The invention provides an effective way to prohibit cellular telephone texting and calling by drivers. In doing so, it increases safety. It also helps maintain a driver's focus, and it reduces distractions that may cause accidents. The invention features a reliable design that is easy to employ so it is ideal for vehicle owners, concerned parents of teenagers, and business owners with fleets of vehicles.

The original design was submitted to the Long Island sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-LJD-467, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

MENAFN22042025003732001241ID1109458870

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

