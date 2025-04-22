EY US Unveils Danielle Wright Of Right Choice Construction As An Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2025 Gulf South Award Finalist

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The Gulf South program celebrates entrepreneurs from Central and South Texas, Louisiana and Mississippi.

An independent panel of judges selected Danielle Wright for her entrepreneurial spirit, purpose, growth and lasting impact in building long-term value.

"I'm incredibly honored to be named a finalist for the Entrepreneur Of The Year® Gulf South Award," said President & CEO of Right Choice Construction, Danielle Wright. "This recognition celebrates not just my journey, but the collective effort of an incredible team that believes in building with purpose. I'm grateful for the opportunity to stand alongside such visionary leaders and proud to represent the progress and potential of the commercial construction industry."

Entrepreneur Of The Year honors business leaders for their ingenuity, courage and entrepreneurial spirit. The program celebrates original founders who bootstrapped their business from inception or who raised outside capital to grow their company; transformational CEOs who infused innovation into an existing organization to catapult its trajectory; and multigenerational family business leaders who reimagined a legacy business model to strengthen it for the future.

Regional award winners will be announced on June 12th during a special celebration in Houston and will become lifetime members of an esteemed community of Entrepreneur Of The Year alumni from around the world. The winners will then be considered by the National judges for the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Awards, which will be presented in November at the annual Strategic Growth Forum ®, one of the nation's most prestigious gatherings of high-growth, market-leading companies.

About Right Choice Construction

Right Choice Construction is a woman-owned commercial construction company with over 25 years of experience in the industry. Right Choice Construction is a Certified City of Houston Women Business Enterprise (WBE) and Women-Owned Small Business (WOSB) under the Small Business Administration (SBA). Right Choice Construction specializes in ground-up construction, and its principles of compliance, quality and client satisfaction are at the core of its operations. Learn more at rightchoiceconstruction .

PR Contact:

Kayden McMullin-Whitmire | Right Choice Construction

[email protected]

SOURCE Right Choice Construction