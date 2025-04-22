Haivyatm Makes Historic Breakthrough In Cannabis Cultivation: Groundbreaking Cannabis Traits Emerge Under Proprietary Sonic Stimulation Method

DESERT HOT SPRINGS, Calif., April 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In a stunning botanical development, rare genetic expressions have emerged in cannabis plants grown under a novel, frequency-based cultivation method pioneered by Haivya, a biotech startup blending plant science with vibrational innovation.

Under this proprietary method , the company tested two separate plants - "Edenya" and "Echo" (both Blue Dream cultivars) - both exhibited multi-tiered whorled phyllotaxy (three or more leaves per node, typically there are two), a growth phenomenon rare in cannabis. Echo, in particular, displays a five-leaf stacking Whorl formation now coined the Haivyan Star , she also has rare fasciation (splitting) and apical proliferation (multiple tops forming naturally) all at the same time. Edenya displays a 12 stack , three leaf whorled apex and whorled growth from lateral branches, drawing astonishment from growers and botanists alike. Both plants are abnormally vigorous and healthy.

"This will lead to bigger yields with possible higher THC, but more importantly we are excited to see the results of the terpene expressions," says Haivya co-founder Keston Ott-Dahl. While the broader method remains under multiple patent protections , Haivya's early data suggests that their controlled acoustic frequency exposure may influence not only morphology, but potentially cannabinoid and terpene profiles (the medicinal component in cannabis)-a hypothesis the team is preparing to validate through formal lab testing .

This discovery represents an emerging new frontier in plant morphology and cultivation methodology. Haivya's method suggests that cannabis is responding to vibrational outputs in ways that challenge conventional cultivation norms. These initial findings open the door to a deeper understanding of bio-responsive agriculture and its future applications.

"We're not claiming answers-yet," said Andrea Ott-Dahl, Haivya founder. "But we are witnessing something that challenges what we thought we knew about plant behavior, genetics, and bioenergetics. Edenya and Echo are doing something we've never seen."

Haivya is currently seeking a CEO with cannabis industry expertise, a passion for next-gen wellness, and biotech innovation to lead this amazing company on a global level. With its licensing model and ethical innovation ethos , Haivya is poised to become a category-defining brand in the cannabis and conscious biotech space.

For media inquiries or to express interest in partnership, investment, or leadership opportunities, please contact:

Keston Ott-Dahl

Co-Founder. Haivya, Inc.

[email protected]

(925) 566-4353



CEO Opportunity Details: Available upon request

SOURCE Haivya, Inc

