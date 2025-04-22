CMI Media Group Achieves $1 Billion Incremental Revenue Milestone With Audience-Engagement Tool

MENAFN - PR Newswire) With AMO, CMI Media Group has built an application that solves the problem of orchestrating paid media at scale, connecting to and working in concert with client mar tech stacks that support owned media, web personalization, and CRM. Integrated within WPP Open, WPP's AI driven marketing operating system, Empower AMO is the first and only self-serve paid media orchestrator in the health marketing industry and completes the omnichannel orchestration technology puzzle.

"This milestone represents countless elevated omnichannel experiences of physicians and other healthcare professionals not only engaging with healthcare brand messaging but also taking action, adopting and using key medicines that we believe will provide incremental impact to patients," explained Jose Ferriera, EVP, Product Strategy & Transformation.

The company's next step will be to launch a Consumer (DTC) option, a fully privacy-compliant offering. Just like AMO for Professionals (HCPs) and AMO Rep, the consumer version will be coordinated across all touchpoints and applied to probabilistic consumer models. It will further bridge the gap between Professionals and Consumers.

Empower OS is the first integrated HCP/DTC operating system that allows true connectivity and planning between audiences from insights to activation and automation. It embeds a layer of predictive capabilities and AI that allows CMI Media Group and its clients to have an always-on, data-driven media strategies and tactics, with greater speed to market and media investment transparency. It allows for the infusion and creation of creative and is ready to be used as a software platform for any client's internal use. With this secure, agile, and scalable solution, CMI Media Group is leveraging the world's most innovative technology and data to drive the future of healthcare media.

CMI Media Group has brought many firsts to healthcare marketing as the premier healthcare-focused media planning resource to the world's game changers in pharma and life sciences. With a deep focus on data, media and technology, the agency has developed proprietary audience tools and expertise that ensure 100% media reach, precision, performance and personalization to healthcare professionals, patients and caregivers – 1-to-1, at scale. To learn more, contact [email protected] .

CMI Media Group, a WPP company (NYSE: WPP), is a global, full-service media agency focused solely on health, wellness, and pharmaceutical marketing. CMI Media Group's core offerings include Audience Strategy, Planning, Development, and Insights; Data and Analytics; Buying and Investment; and Direct Response and Customer Experience. As the leading media resource for the world's top healthcare companies, CMI Media Group brings together leading technology, data, and talent to deliver seamless capabilities for clients.

