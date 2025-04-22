Vibrant Releases An All-You-Need-To-Know Guide To Expanding Businesses Globally

Front and back cover of International Business Essentials You Always Wanted to Know

“International Business Essentials You Always Wanted to Know” by Dr. Lisa Power is a treasure trove for entrepreneurs.

BROMFIELD, CO, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- With globalization and the world being more connected than ever before, it is fair to say that businesses in the 21st century cannot thrive in isolation. The only way to really scale a business is by expanding it internationally. Dr. Lisa Power recognized this need of the hour. She poured her years of expertise as a global business educator into curating a well-researched, holistic guidebook to navigate the global marketplace.“International Business Essentials You Always Wanted to Know” (International Business Essentials for short) contains everything a businessperson needs to know-from the importance of cultural intelligence to global business strategies, trade, currencies, and legal frameworks. The book was released on <insert date> and is now available for purchase on and Amazon .

Dr. Lisa Power talks about her thought process behind the book.“My experience as a global business educator showed me that it can be very overwhelming for novice professionals to learn and retain discipline-specific knowledge and skills unique to hundreds of countries and thousands of diverse cultures throughout the world. With this book, I aimed to exemplify the interconnectedness of various disciplines in international business and compile concepts from psychology, economy, and law in one crisp manual that entrepreneurs can refer to.”

The book begins with an overview of international business and the challenges of navigating a Volatile, Uncertain, Complex, and Ambiguous (VUCA) world. It describes various global business strategies and the importance of being culturally intelligent while dealing with international audiences. Government systems, economic environments, currency and monetary systems, and world trade are also discussed in great detail. The author also touches upon innovation and sustainability as she closes the book.

David Kaloki Kitenge, Urban Economist at UN-Habitat, Kenya calls this book“highly recommended for startups and businesses that would like to set up their businesses globally.”“Even the most seasoned global business practitioner can learn something new from this book,” says another reviewer Walt Boyes, an editor and publisher. The holistic nature of the book makes it suitable for both new and experienced entrepreneurs and business professionals. It can also be used by students in the field and other business enthusiasts.

International Business Essentials You Always Wanted to Know is part of Vibrant Publishers' Self-Learning Management series. This series is designed to address every aspect of business and help students, new managers, career switchers, and entrepreneurs learn essential management lessons.

About the Author

Dr. Lisa Power is a global business educator, leadership expert, researcher, author, and advisor, specializing in cultural intelligence, marketing, and sustainable business strategy. With her extensive experience helping entrepreneurs in emerging markets navigate VUCA conditions, Dr. Power emphasizes the importance of purpose and values in leadership and organizational success. She has a PhD in Leadership Studies and teaches at Saint Martin's University and the University of International Business & Economics.

About the Self-Learning Management Series

The Self-Learning Management Series is designed to address every aspect of business and help students, new managers, career switchers, and entrepreneurs learn essential management lessons. Each book contains fundamentals, important concepts, and standard and well-known principles as well as practical ways of application of the subject matter, in a compact format that is very easy to interpret.

About Vibrant Publishers LLC

Vibrant Publishers LLC is a Colorado-based book publishing house that started its operations in 2011 and focuses on publishing high-quality books for entrepreneurs, IT professionals, management professionals, and graduate students. Vibrant Publishers has redefined how rich content can be made available to today's fast-paced generation. This new generation's need-to-know-now attitude and a highly competitive business environment have triggered this series of books with 'just the essential information'. Vibrant Publishers is committed to publishing books that are content-rich, concise, and approachable, enabling more people to read and benefit from them.

Title: International Business Essentials You Always Wanted to Know

Publisher: Vibrant Publishers

ISBN: Paperback - 9781636513294

Hardback - 9781636513317

E-Book - 9781636513300

