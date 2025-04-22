Abu Dhabi Health Data Services And Syndesis Health Announce Collaboration

This collaboration brings together Syndesis Health's extensive phenotype database and ADHDS's cutting-edge digital health infrastructure. Image Courtesy: M42

To advance AI-driven genomic analytics and drug discovery

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Abu Dhabi Health Data Services (ADHDS), part of M42's Digital Health Solutions (DHS) platform, has announced a collaboration with Syndesis Health, one of the world's largest holders of phenotype data, encompassing over 70 million patient profiles. The term sheet was signed by Kareem Shahin, CEO of M42's Digital Health Solutions platform and Josh Sutton, CEO of Syndesis Health, reinforcing Abu Dhabi's position as a global hub for digital health innovation.This collaboration brings together Syndesis Health's extensive phenotype database and ADHDS's cutting-edge digital health infrastructure to drive advancements in AI-powered genomic analytics, precision medicine, and drug discovery. By combining real-world data with advanced artificial intelligence, the collaboration aims to accelerate innovation in clinical decision support and pharmaceutical research, ultimately improving treatment pathways for patients worldwide.The partnership will focus on three key areas:.Commercializing phenotype data to support global pharmaceutical, biotech, and academic research..Developing AI-driven predictive models that enable personalized and data-driven healthcare while maintaining strict compliance with international data governance standards..Enhancing genomic analytics to improve prescription safety and reduce adverse drug reactions through AI-powered pharmacogenomics.By leveraging their complementary capabilities, the parties have signed a term sheet outlining their intent to establish a joint venture focused on generating valuable insights to accelerate drug development, enhance patient outcomes, and support the advancement of the healthcare infrastructure. This potential collaboration aligns with the Abu Dhabi's vision of positioning itself as global leader in digital health and biomedical research.Kareem Shahin, CEO of M42's Digital Health Solutions platform, emphasized the significance of the partnership, stating: "This collaboration represents a major step forward in harnessing real-world data and AI to transform healthcare. By integrating Syndesis Health's vast phenotype dataset with our digital health expertise, we are opening new frontiers in genomic analytics and drug discovery."Josh Sutton, CEO of Syndesis Health, added: "The collaboration between Syndesis Health and ADHDS will generate groundbreaking insights that accelerate pharmaceutical innovation and improve patient outcomes. Together, we are setting new benchmarks for AI-driven healthcare solutions."With a shared commitment to advancing global healthcare through data-driven innovation, this partnership marks a significant milestone in the evolution of precision medicine and AI-powered drug discovery.About Abu Dhabi Health Data Services LLC (ADHDS)Abu Dhabi Health Data Services (ADHDS), at the core of M42's Digital Health Solutions Platform (DHS), is a premier digital healthcare solutions company serving as a strategic catalyst for advancing the healthcare ecosystem in Abu Dhabi and beyond. ADHDS digitally empowers health by championing innovative solutions to elevate the quality of care, expand access, optimise costs, and unleash efficiencies on a national, regional, and global scale.Harnessing the power of data and technology, ADHDS drives transformative change across the healthcare eco-system and makes a lasting impact on the communities they serve.ADHDS was established in 2018 as a Private-Public Partnership (PPP) with the Department of Health Abu Dhabi (DOH) to build and operate Malaffi, the trailblazing Abu Dhabi Health Information Exchange (HIE). Following the successful delivery of Malaffi, as one of the fastest rolled out and most advanced HIEs globally, ADHDS has become renowned for successfully delivering major national digital healthcare transformational projects, acting as a critical link between regulators, governments, healthcare providers, biopharma companies, and patient communities.Media ContactMohammed Al Naserimob: +971 50 769 4646...About M42M42 is a global health champion powered by artificial intelligence (AI), technology and genomics to advance innovation in health for people and the planet. Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, M42 combines its specialized, state-of-the-art facilities with integrated health solutions like genomics and biobanks, and harnesses advanced technologies to deliver precise, preventive and predictive care, to impactfully disrupt traditional healthcare models and positively impact lives globally.Established in 2022, following the coming together of G42 Healthcare and Mubadala Health, M42 has more than 480 facilities in 26 countries and over 20,000 employees. M42 includes renowned healthcare providers including Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, Danat Al Emarat, Diaverum, Imperial College London Diabetes Centre, Sheikh Sultan bin Zayed Hospital, and Moorfields Eye Hospital Abu Dhabi. As well as operating the Emirati Genome Programme, M42 runs Abu Dhabi BioBank and Abu Dhabi Health Data Services (ADHDS), a global tech-enabled healthcare company operating Malaffi.For media inquiries or interview opportunities, please contact:Mazar MasudSenior Director, Global Corporate Communications, M42E: ...M: +971 52 593 5926Asala FaddaSenior Manager, Group Marketing & Communications, M42E: ...M: +971 509555076About Syndesis HealthSyndesis is the data and technology catalyst to a multi-continent network of healthcare and life sciences organizations. Its primary aim is to enhance global health outcomes and equity through its secure data platform, Syntium, and the Syndesis Health Network, a member community promoting research collaboration, information sharing, and access to common tools.For media inquiries or interview opportunities, please contact:

