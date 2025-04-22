Inventhelp Inventors Develop Modified Baby Bathtub (LJD-397)

PITTSBURGH, April 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "When I had my cesarean section, I was unable to bathe my newborn without immense stress and pain. I then realized mothers who have other surgical procedures may have the same struggles when caring for their child," said one of two inventors, from Cambria Heights, N.Y., "so we invented THE ASHER TUB. Our design allows the adult to reach into the bath to support and wash the baby without having to hunch down or stoop over in the process."

The invention provides a modified design for a baby bathtub. In doing so, it eliminates the need to stoop over a bathtub to bathe an infant. It also eliminates the need to place a baby tub on a counter, which can lead to water spills. As a result, it allows for more comfortable and convenient use. The invention features an adjustable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for parents with babies.

The original design was submitted to the Long Island sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-LJD-397, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

