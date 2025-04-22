EWR Digital Launches Executive Advisory Services To Help Midsize Companies Build Digital Marketing Teams, Train For SEO, And Govern AI Use Effectively

HOUSTON, April 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- EWR Digital , a national leader in enterprise SEO and digital strategy , is expanding its corporate advisory services to help midsize organizations navigate the complex intersection of digital marketing , in-house team development , and AI enablement .

Spearheading this initiative is Matt Bertram , EWR's Lead Digital Strategist, who brings a rare blend of digital expertise and executive recruiting experience -having previously built internal teams for oil & gas enterprises. This background uniquely positions EWR to help organizations bridge strategy with execution -from hiring and training to implementing systems and oversight frameworks .

"I've seen firsthand how powerful it is when the right people, platforms, and processes come together," said Bertram . "We're helping companies build from the inside out-creating digital marketing engines that don't just execute, but scale with purpose."

EWR Digital's Advisory Offering Includes:

Executive Advisory for Digital Hiring & Team Structure

Guidance on how to build or restructure in-house digital teams-from identifying key roles to recruiting and onboarding talent that aligns with growth objectives.

Customized SEO and Digital Marketing Training

Role-specific upskilling for marketing teams that need to improve online visibility , drive qualified traffic, and marketing qualified leads (MCL's) to reduce reliance on paid channels.

AI Governance in Marketing

Development of policies and best practices for safe, effective use of AI tools-from prompt workflows to content oversight and compliance-ensuring AI enhances operations without compromising integrity.

This offering is built specifically for midsize companies -often too large to move fast, but too small to have dedicated innovation teams. With EWR's help, they can modernize their marketing strategy, create internal capability, and deploy AI responsibly.

"Whether it's hiring the right digital talent or setting governance guardrails for AI, our approach to marketing is rooted in practical, real-world experience," added Bertram .

To learn more or to schedule a consultation, visit .

About EWR Digital

EWR Digital is an award-winning digital marketing agency based in Houston , Texas. With over 25 years of experience helping enterprise and mid-market clients grow, EWR specializes in SEO, branding, web design , and now-executive advisory and consulting services designed to build internal teams, implement AI, and lead digital transformation with clarity and confidence.

SOURCE EWR Digital/EXEC

