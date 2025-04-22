Go Digital Energy Summit Addresses EU Digitalisation Challenges With New Report

- yush Jha, Go Digital Energy Project ManagerLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- As the EU pursues its ambitious green transition, the digital transformation of the energy sector is paramount. However, the exponential growth of IoT devices, expected to surpass 25.4 billion by 2030, and the increasingly complex regulatory landscape, present significant hurdles for energy companies striving to comply with EU Digitalisation Regulations.The Go Digital Energy Summit recognizes the challenges energy sector stakeholders face in navigating the impact of digitalization and the influx of new EU legislation. To address this critical need, the Summit team has released a comprehensive report analyzing key energy legislations and their implications for digitalization within the energy sector.This essential resource provides a detailed examination of the benefits and drawbacks of critical energy legislation in relation to Digitalisation Regulations, and their alignment with broader EU policies. The report aims to provide clarity and empower energy companies to confidently drive their digital transformation strategies."Understanding this evolving regulatory landscape is crucial," states Ayush Jha, Go Digital Energy Project Manager. "Both energy producers and digital solutions technology companies must be well-informed to ensure compliance and leverage the opportunities presented by digital solutions."This important topic will also be a key focus of the Go Digital Energy Summit, taking place this June in Amsterdam. The summit will feature a dedicated session, "The regulatory impact on Energy Digitalization," and include speakers such as:- Paul Hodson, Senior Director, Digital, Worley Consulting- Thomas Bode, Chief Digital Transformation Officer (CDTO), MET Group- Sara Amar, Chief Data & AI Officer, Aker SolutionsThese industry leaders, among others, will provide valuable insights on navigating the evolving regulatory landscape.Key legislations covered in the report include:- Digitalising the Energy System – EU Action Plan (DoEAP)- General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR)- Data Act- Interoperable Europe Act (IEA)- Energy Efficiency Directive (EED)- Network and Information Systems (NIS 2) Directive- Cyber Resilience Act (CRA)- EU AI Act- Digital Services Act (DSA) & Digital Markets Act (DMA)This report is a vital tool for energy professionals seeking to understand the evolving regulatory landscape and its impact on their digital initiatives.Download the free report by completing the form available at href="" rel="external nofollow" target="_blank">globuc/digitalsolutions/digitalization-energy-sector-eu-regulations/.About Go Digital Energy Summit:The Go Digital Energy Summit is a leading platform dedicated to facilitating discussion and delivering insights into the digital transformation of the energy sector. The Summit provides industry professionals with the knowledge and resources necessary to navigate the dynamic technological and regulatory environment.

