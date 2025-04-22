Notice Regarding The Acquisition Of Fictiv Inc.

The aim of this acquisition is to enhance our digital services while expanding our customer domain.

Fictiv, founded in 2013, offers on-demand procurement services for custom mechanical components parts for the US manufacturing industry. Fictiv has operations in four global regions in the US, China, India and Mexico, and approximately 400 employees, with a partner network of approximately 250 manufacturing partners worldwide. Fictiv has grown in recent years as a provider of on-demand procurement services for custom mechanical components. Fictiv's business has a high degree of affinity with our meviy business, with advanced technological capabilities, a customer service structure and a strong customer base.

MISUMI Group aims to eliminate inefficiencies in the Industrial Automation (IA) industry, enhance our Customer's "Time value," and thereby promote the "Growth Chain-reaction Aspired Management" where the Company, the IA industry, and society grow and develop in tandem. We leverage our unique Business MODEL which combines manufacturing and distribution businesses, strengthening the robust business foundation in IT, production, and logistics that we have built up, and enhances our global network. By meeting our customers' needs for Reliable and Quick Delivery, we contribute to the IA industry's development, especially in the manufacturing sector worldwide. In this context, we have focused on a Digital MODEL Shift for our business and have sequentially released new products and services. The first of these, meviy, is an on-demand procurement service that allows for instantaneous quotations and delivery in as little as one day by simply uploading design data (3D-CAD data) for machine parts. We have reduced the time required to procure custom parts by 90%, have attracted 170,000 users in Japan and overseas over the past five years, and have held the top domestic market share for four consecutive years.* (Source: Techno Systems Research Co., Ltd. "Announcement of the Market Size and Market Trends of Online Mechanical Parts Procurement Services" ).

The aim of this Acquisition is to "nhan'e our digital services, including meviy, while concurrently expanding our customer domain. By acquiring Fictiv, we will rapidly increase the value we provide from the traditional realm of production equipment to the upstream area of product development within the value chain, establishing a significant starting point for sustainable growth. While the Company and Fictiv share similarities in business content and values, we excel in different areas in terms of product categories and regions of operations. By welcoming Fictiv into the MISUMI Group, we believe we can leverage the strengths of both companies to create synergistic effects. Going forward, we will continue to expand our services globally to eliminate inefficiencies in the IA industry and enhance the "Customer's Time Value."

Overview of Fictiv Inc. (As of December 2024)